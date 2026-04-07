Pakistan: Petrol Price Shock Sparks Province-Wide Protests As Public Anger Grows

In Sindh, large-scale protests broke out across several cities, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Jacobabad, as people and political groups took to the streets against rising fuel prices and inflation, according to Dawn.

In Sukkur, the Sindh United Party (SUP) held a protest outside the press club, where demonstrators wore burial shrouds and staged a symbolic hunger strike. Party leader Eidan Jagirani criticised the government, saying the claimed reduction of PKR 80 in petrol prices was misleading after a sharp increase of PKR 137 per litre in recent weeks. He added that inflation has made daily essentials unaffordable for the public.

At the same location, workers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), led by Gohar Khan Khoso, also staged a protest. Khoso said fuel prices had surged to PKR 378 per litre, severely affecting household budgets, and warned that demonstrations could spread nationwide if immediate relief and tax cuts were not announced.

Meanwhile, the Awami Tehreek organised a rally from Teer Chowk to Ghanta Ghar, followed by a sit-in protest. Leaders Noor Ahmed Katiar and Sarwan Jatoi accused the government of using global tensions as an excuse to raise fuel prices to record levels, calling recent subsidies inadequate.

In Karachi, labour groups such as the National Trade Union Federation and Home-Based Women Workers Federation led joint demonstrations, criticising both fuel hikes and broader economic policies linked to international lenders. They demanded removal of petroleum taxes, higher wages, and a halt to foreign debt repayments.

In Jacobabad, the Aam Insan Tehreek organised a bicycle rally to highlight the rising cost of transport. Protesters urged the government to reduce its own expenses instead of placing the burden on citizens.

(Inputs From ANI)

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