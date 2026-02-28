Full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries was declared by Pakistan when the crisis in West Asia intensified sharply with attacks on Iran by the United States and Tehran by its retaliatory attacks in the region. Iranian rockets are said to have hit targets in Saudi land and the new worries of a constant regional war arose. The recent agreement of Islamabad and Riyadh on the pact of defence is a sign of commitment to a strategic alliance as any assault on one of them is regarded as an assault on the other.

Pakistan Acts Against Iran As Israel-US Bomb Tehran, Extends Support To Saudi Arabia, Other Gulf Allies

Pakistan Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif reportedly engaged Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the phone to express the stand of Pakistan on the intensifying war. On X, Sharif was extremely critical of what he termed as dangerous regional escalation after the attack by Israel on Iran and the subsequent attack on the Gulf. He reiterated that Pakistan was in complete support of Saudi Arabia and the sisterly Gulf states in what he described as a challenging and critical moment in the region.







The foreign ministry of Saudi Arabia announced that its air defenses had managed to intercept Iranian missiles that were heading to Riyadh and the Eastern Province, terming the attacks as outrageous and dishonorable. It was also reported that explosions took place in multiple Gulf states which included the UAE, Bahrain, and others when Iran and its allies fired missiles at Tel Aviv as well as military bases of Americans in Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE. Falling debris of missiles shot down resulted in at least one civilian being killed in Dubai. Sharif also said that Pakistan is willing to contribute positively in the peace process and was hopeful that the holy month of Ramadan will bring peace within the region. The gravity of Pakistan Saudi relationships is highlighted in the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement that was signed last year in Riyadh which mentions that any aggression to any of the nations will be regarded as aggression to both countries since the Middle East is now on the verge of a wider confrontation.

