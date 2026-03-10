LIVE TV
Home > World > 'Nuclear Power Paijaan': Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Brutally Trolled After Shutting Schools, Slashing Fuel Amid Crisis, Netizens Ask 'Perfect Time To Take Back PoJK?'

Pakistan has unveiled emergency fuel-saving measures as fears grow over possible oil supply disruptions amid the escalating Middle East war. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's announcement quickly went viral online, sparking intense reactions and trolling on social media.

Pakistan announces fuel-saving measures, netizens troll Shehbaz Sharif. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: March 10, 2026 13:37:07 IST

Pakistan’s announcement of emergency fuel-saving steps sparked widespread discussion online after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif unveiled a series of austerity measures in a televised address on Monday. The measures come amid the Middle East war, raising concerns about potential disruptions to global energy supplies.

Sharif said the government had decided to implement the steps to conserve fuel and prepare for possible supply shortages if the ongoing regional conflict begins to affect oil shipments to Pakistan.

Pakistan: Schools to Close, Universities Shift Online

As part of the emergency plan, all schools across Pakistan will remain closed for two weeks starting March 16.

Universities and other higher education institutions have been directed to immediately shift to online classes in an effort to reduce fuel consumption associated with daily travel and campus operations.

Fuel Allowances for Government Departments Cut

The government has also decided to reduce fuel allowances for public departments as part of the conservation drive.

“In the next 2 months, government departments will get a 50 per cent cut in fuel allowances,” Sharif said during the address.

Pakistan Announces Remote Work and Reduced Office Days

Additional steps have been introduced to limit fuel usage across the public sector. The government will allow half of public sector employees to work remotely, while offices will operate on a shortened weekly schedule.

“Government offices will operate four days a week to save fuel, and the decision would exclude banks,” Sharif said.

Social Media Reacts as Announcement Goes Viral, Trolls Shehbaz Sharif

Shortly after the announcement, clips of Sharif’s address circulated widely on social media platforms, triggering a wave of reactions from users.

Many online commentators mocked the situation, linking the measures to Pakistan’s recurring economic difficulties. The reactions spread rapidly across platforms, with several users framing the announcement as another sign of the country’s fragile financial condition.

As the video gained traction online, numerous users shared their views in the comment sections.

One user wrote, “Its getting heated up now. This war must end soon.”

Another commented on the broader economic implications, saying, “When oil shocks hit, economies feel it immediately. This shows how powerful energy markets really are.”

Some posts took a more sarcastic tone. One user wrote on X, “Pakistani PM should ask Mr. Trump for some assistance. I’m sure he’ll help his friend and favourite General in this crisis.”

Another user remarked, “So the whole country is finished.”

A third comment read, “Perfect time to strike Pakistan & claim some parts of PoK. They are running out of energy resources.”

Another user mocked the situation, writing, “He know this time even begging bowl to middle East won’t work.”

CHECK HOW SHEHBAZ SHARIF WAS TROLLED ON SOCIAL MEDIA









First published on: Mar 10, 2026 1:36 PM IST
