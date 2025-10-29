Pakistan’s Big ISI Move, Spy Cell Set Up Inside Dhaka High Commission As Bangladesh, Pakistan Boost Defence Ties

Pakistan has established a special Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) cell in Bangladesh within its High Commission in Dhaka, according to a report by CNN News18. The development comes as Pakistan’s top army general and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirz, visited the country.

During his visit, Dhaka has courted several controversies, including sharing a map showing India’s North East states as part of Bangladesh. Another report stated that Pakistan has offered Karachi port to Banladesh for jute export after Indian banned its import from the country.

ISI officials, Pakistan Air Force, and Navy Representatives Visit Bangladesh

According to the report, General Mirza led an eight-member delegation that included senior ISI officials, among them a Major General, along with representatives from Pakistan’s air force and navy. The team held several rounds of discussions with senior officers from Bangladesh’s National Security Intelligence (NSI) and the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI).

News18 report quoted top intelligence officials saying that both countries agreed to create a joint intelligence-sharing and cooperation framework. The collaboration will primarily focus on monitoring the Bay of Bengal and airspace along India’s eastern flank.

Under this new arrangement, Bangladesh has reportedly permitted Pakistan to station intelligence officers at its High Commission in Dhaka. The first phase of deployment will include one Brigadier, two Colonels, four Majors, and personnel from Pakistan’s air force and navy, supported by technical and administrative staff.

Bangladesh-Pakistan Expanding Defence Cooperation

In return, Pakistan has offered Bangladesh extensive military and technical assistance. This includes defence training programmes, supply of infantry and artillery systems, and joint naval and air force exercises.

The report stated that Dhaka has shown keen interest in Pakistan’s JF-17 Thunder fighter jets and the Fatah-series rocket systems. A high-level Bangladeshi military delegation is expected to travel to Pakistan soon to finalise multiple Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and defence procurement deals discussed during General Mirza’s visit, according to the report.

