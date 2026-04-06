LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump artemis ii Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India donald trump artemis ii Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India donald trump artemis ii Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India donald trump artemis ii Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump artemis ii Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India donald trump artemis ii Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India donald trump artemis ii Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India donald trump artemis ii Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Pakistan Storm Horror: 45 Dead, 105 Injured In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa As Rain Triggers Multiple Fatal Accidents

Pakistan Storm Horror: 45 Dead, 105 Injured In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa As Rain Triggers Multiple Fatal Accidents

Relentless rains and flash floods have killed over 120 people across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Afghanistan, destroying homes and displacing families. Infrastructure damage, landslides, and blocked roads have worsened rescue efforts as authorities remain on high alert.

Deadly Rains Devastate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Afghanistan
Deadly Rains Devastate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Afghanistan

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 6, 2026 00:36:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pakistan Storm Horror: 45 Dead, 105 Injured In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa As Rain Triggers Multiple Fatal Accidents

In Pakistan’s border regions with Afghanistan, continuous rainfall together with sudden flooding has caused two weeks of severe humanitarian destruction to the entire area.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province reported 45 deaths, which included 23 children and other vulnerable individuals. The situation in Afghanistan has become more critical because the country recorded 77 fatalities since the end of March.

The extreme weather has created disaster areas in peaceful villages because residential areas became unsafe for people after their building structures collapsed from saturated ground conditions.

You Might Be Interested In

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Infrastructure Damage

The downpours have created extreme weather conditions, which result in infrastructure destruction across twenty districts in northwest Pakistan. The PDMA reported that about 442 homes suffered destruction, which reached a critical point for structural integrity throughout the entire region.

The analysis found that 60 homes suffered total destruction, whereas 382 homes experienced partial destruction through roof and wall collapses. The active weather cycle has resulted in physical destruction, which has displaced hundreds of families from their homes.

Emergency services, which include Rescue 1122, remain on high alert while they attempt to reach blocked transit routes for relief operations. The weather system will continue until April 9, so authorities have established strict travel restrictions that prevent non-essential travel to dangerous areas.

Afghanistan Flash Flood Casualties

The current climate pattern experiences extreme fluctuations in Afghanistan because flash floods are increasing, which resulted in 137 injuries and 77 deaths. The fatalities have been particularly heartbreaking in provinces like Ghazni and Kandahar because sudden deluges have claimed the lives of children playing outdoors and families trapped beneath collapsing roofs.

The floods have resulted in human fatalities together with extensive agricultural destruction and critical road shutdowns, which include the partial closure of the main highway that connects Kabul and Jalalabad.

The Afghan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) tracks water level increases while lightning strikes and landslides create additional challenges for regional recovery operations. 

Also Read: Strafford County On High Alert: Active Shooter Sparks Police Lockdown And Emergency Response Across New Hampshire

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Afghanistan flash floodsKhyber Pakhtunkhwa floodspakistan rains

RELATED News

Did Donald Trump Threaten Nuclear Strike On Iran? What His ‘Tuesday 8 PM Eastern Time’ Message Means

Panic In San Marcos: Massive Wildfire Threatens California State University San Marcos, Evacuations Ordered

Tensions Surge As Trump Issues 8 PM Tuesday Ultimatum; Iran Told To Reopen Strait Or Risk Major Conflict Ahead

WATCH: Massive Blaze Erupts At Russia’s Novorossiysk Port After Ukrainian Drone Attack, Shockwaves Felt Across The Black Sea

Libya Coast Tragedy: Migrant Boat Capsizes At Sea, Two Dead Confirmed As Dozens Remain Missing Amid Rescue Efforts

LATEST NEWS

Artemis II Astronauts’ ‘Last Look At Earth’ Goes Viral: NASA Shares Stunning Crescent Planet Image From Orion

Libya Coast Tragedy: Migrant Boat Capsizes At Sea, Two Dead Confirmed As Dozens Remain Missing Amid Rescue Efforts

The Boys Season 5: Release Date Mystery Deepens As Fans Await The Final Chapter, When And Where Can You Watch It?

Shots Fired Near White House Send Shockwaves As Secret Service Hunts Suspect After Lafayette Park Shooting

RCB vs CSK: Where Does Devdutt Padikkal Rank In Orange Cap Race? — Who Are The Top Run-Scorers In IPL 2026?

Pakistan Storm Horror: 45 Dead, 105 Injured In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa As Rain Triggers Multiple Fatal Accidents

RCB vs CSK: Jacob Duffy And Anshul Kamboj Take Huge Jumps In Rankings — Who Are The Top Wicket-Takers In IPL 2026?

RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings By 43 Runs

IPL 2026 Points Table After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings — Check Latest Standings on April 5 — RCB, CSK, LSG, SRH, GT, RR, DC, MI, PBKS, KKR

Patna Station Horror: Arunachal Dance Troupe Denied Basic Rights, Faces Racism; Disturbing Clip Goes Viral

Pakistan Storm Horror: 45 Dead, 105 Injured In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa As Rain Triggers Multiple Fatal Accidents

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistan Storm Horror: 45 Dead, 105 Injured In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa As Rain Triggers Multiple Fatal Accidents

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistan Storm Horror: 45 Dead, 105 Injured In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa As Rain Triggers Multiple Fatal Accidents
Pakistan Storm Horror: 45 Dead, 105 Injured In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa As Rain Triggers Multiple Fatal Accidents
Pakistan Storm Horror: 45 Dead, 105 Injured In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa As Rain Triggers Multiple Fatal Accidents
Pakistan Storm Horror: 45 Dead, 105 Injured In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa As Rain Triggers Multiple Fatal Accidents

QUICK LINKS