LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Pakistan to Remove One Million Afghans From Its Soil Starting September 1

Pakistan to Remove One Million Afghans From Its Soil Starting September 1

Pakistan will begin deporting nearly one million Afghan refugees with expired residency cards from September 1, 2025, under its IFRP plan. The move has sparked global concern, with rights groups warning of severe humanitarian risks and urging coordination with international agencies

Experts say the deportation program could violate international refugee protections
Experts say the deportation program could violate international refugee protections

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 6, 2025 23:53:44 IST

Pakistan will begin deporting Afghan refugees holding expired temporary residency cards starting September 1, 2025, as part of a broader crackdown under its Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan (IFRP), Khaama Press reported.

The decision was finalized during a high-level meeting held earlier this week, with officials citing rising security concerns and mounting pressure on national resources as the key drivers behind the move.

Will Pakistan Deport One Million Afghans Living In the Country?

According to Khaama Press, the Interior Ministry has confirmed that these temporary residency cards are no longer valid and legal proceedings for deportation will commence in the coming weeks. The government estimates that nearly one million Afghan refugees are currently residing in Pakistan with expired documentation.

The deportation campaign follows an earlier effort in late 2023, when Pakistan began expelling undocumented Afghan nationals. That wave of expulsions led to the forced return of hundreds of thousands of Afghans, many of whom had lived in Pakistan for decades, Khaama Press noted.

“These cards are no longer valid and legal proceedings for deportation will begin in the coming weeks,” officials said, as quoted by Khaama Press.

Pakistani Government Cites ‘National Interest’ for Decision Despite Concerns From Global Rights Groups

While the Pakistani government has defended the policy as being in the national interest, several human rights organizations and international observers have voiced strong concerns about the humanitarian fallout.

They warn that many returnees could face serious challenges, including insecurity, lack of shelter, and limited economic opportunities upon returning to Afghanistan — a country already reeling from political instability and a worsening humanitarian crisis.

Critics argue that, “without proper legal safeguards, support systems, and coordination with international agencies, this mass deportation campaign could violate international refugee protections and further destabilize the region.”

Khaama Press also reported that humanitarian groups have urged Islamabad to coordinate closely with international agencies to ensure that basic rights of affected individuals are protected throughout the process.

(Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Children and Women Bear the Brunt as Afghanistan Hunger Crisis Deepens Amid UN Aid Request

Tags: afghanistanpakistan

RELATED News

Donald Trump’s Aide Defends 50% Tariff Move On India As ‘National Security Issue’: ‘This Was A Pure…’
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Why Donald Trump Administration Announced $50 Million Reward For Arrest Of Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro?
Chinese Envoy to India Slams Donald Trump’s Tariff Policy, Says ‘Give The Bully An…’
Benjamin Netanyahu’s Israel To Take Over ‘All Of Gaza’? Know What Israeli PM Said

LATEST NEWS

CSK In A Dilemma: Rajasthan Royals Eyes TWO Key Players In Sanju Samson Trade
Morning Coffee or Tea: Does It Really Boost Your Mood or Is It Just Habit?
Barun Kumar Das
Barkat Ahmad
Banwari Ram
The Truth About Becky Lynch, John Cena And Nikki Bella’s Secret Feud Revealed!
Banwari Paswan
Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café Targeted Again Amid Gang Threats Over Salman Khan Invitation
8 Years Of Pain, 1 Moment Of Glory: Will Natalya Finally Win WWE’s Top Prize?
NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
Pakistan to Remove One Million Afghans From Its Soil Starting September 1

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistan to Remove One Million Afghans From Its Soil Starting September 1

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistan to Remove One Million Afghans From Its Soil Starting September 1
Pakistan to Remove One Million Afghans From Its Soil Starting September 1
Pakistan to Remove One Million Afghans From Its Soil Starting September 1
Pakistan to Remove One Million Afghans From Its Soil Starting September 1

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?