Pakistan to Remove One Million Afghans From Its Soil Starting September 1

Pakistan will begin deporting Afghan refugees holding expired temporary residency cards starting September 1, 2025, as part of a broader crackdown under its Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan (IFRP), Khaama Press reported.

The decision was finalized during a high-level meeting held earlier this week, with officials citing rising security concerns and mounting pressure on national resources as the key drivers behind the move.

Will Pakistan Deport One Million Afghans Living In the Country?

According to Khaama Press, the Interior Ministry has confirmed that these temporary residency cards are no longer valid and legal proceedings for deportation will commence in the coming weeks. The government estimates that nearly one million Afghan refugees are currently residing in Pakistan with expired documentation.

The deportation campaign follows an earlier effort in late 2023, when Pakistan began expelling undocumented Afghan nationals. That wave of expulsions led to the forced return of hundreds of thousands of Afghans, many of whom had lived in Pakistan for decades, Khaama Press noted.

“These cards are no longer valid and legal proceedings for deportation will begin in the coming weeks,” officials said, as quoted by Khaama Press.

Pakistani Government Cites ‘National Interest’ for Decision Despite Concerns From Global Rights Groups

While the Pakistani government has defended the policy as being in the national interest, several human rights organizations and international observers have voiced strong concerns about the humanitarian fallout.

They warn that many returnees could face serious challenges, including insecurity, lack of shelter, and limited economic opportunities upon returning to Afghanistan — a country already reeling from political instability and a worsening humanitarian crisis.

Critics argue that, “without proper legal safeguards, support systems, and coordination with international agencies, this mass deportation campaign could violate international refugee protections and further destabilize the region.”

Khaama Press also reported that humanitarian groups have urged Islamabad to coordinate closely with international agencies to ensure that basic rights of affected individuals are protected throughout the process.

(Inputs From ANI)

