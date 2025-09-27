Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Fumbles 7 Times At UN, Gets Trolled

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif became the centre of attention at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Friday, not for his message, but for his repeated fumbles while delivering it.

Speaking at the AI Innovation Dialogue chaired by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Asif struggled several times with words and phrases. A video of his speech, posted by ANI, quickly went viral, sparking mockery on social media.

At least seven errors were noted in his address. He mispronounced “risk” as “riks,” “development” as “developend,” and repeatedly said “sirst time” before correcting himself to “first time.” He also stumbled over “six pillars,” calling them “six pip-pillars,” and mixed up “breathtaking pace” with “breathtaking space.”

Netizens wasted no time in poking fun at him. One wrote, “Operation Sindoor shook him.” Another commented, “He can’t even speak one sentence properly.” Others joked in Hindi, asking, “Arre kehna kya chahte ho?” (What are you trying to say?).

Despite the gaffes, Asif attempted to stress the dangers of artificial intelligence in modern warfare. He warned that AI was “reshaping the world at a breathtaking pace” and said it reduces the space for diplomacy by speeding up military decisions.

Citing India’s Operation Sindoor in May, Asif claimed it was the “first time” nuclear-armed states had used AI-driven weapons like drones, cruise missiles, and loitering munitions against each other. He argued that such technologies increase the risk of conflict escalation. “Without international cooperation and ethical standards, AI in warfare risks destabilising already fragile regions,” he said.

The UNSC meeting also focused on broader global issues. Members discussed delaying the automatic “snapback” of UN sanctions on Iran, while extending the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL) until 2026. The conflicts in Ukraine, South Sudan, and rising tensions in Lebanon after an Israeli drone strike were also on the agenda.

ALSO READ: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Calls Donald Trump ‘Man Of Peace’, Nominates Him For Nobel Prize