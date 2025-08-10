LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Palestinian Foreign Minister Urges Urgent Action On Gaza, Says ‘International Community Must…’

Palestinian Foreign Minister Urges Urgent Action On Gaza, Says ‘International Community Must…’

The 15-member council is set to convene at the UN headquarters in New York on Sunday to discuss the escalating crisis in the Gaza Strip, following Israel's newly announced plan to seize Gaza City

Palestinian Foreign Minister urges urgent action on Gaza
Palestinian Foreign Minister urges urgent action on Gaza

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 10, 2025 14:56:48 IST

The international community must “shoulder its responsibility” and take action against Israel’s genocide in Gaza, Palestinian Foreign Affairs Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin told Al Jazeera ahead of an emergency United Nations Security Council session.

The 15-member council is set to convene at the UN headquarters in New York on Sunday to discuss the escalating crisis in the Gaza Strip, following Israel’s newly announced plan to seize Gaza City, which has drawn global condemnation, Al Jazeera reported.

“I expect that the international community stands for international law and international humanitarian law,” Aghabekian Shahin told Al Jazeera.

She described the ongoing situation as “nothing but a genocide,” adding it is part of Israel’s “expansionist ideology that wants to take over the entirety of the occupied State of Palestine,” according to Al Jazeera.

The Israeli security cabinet recently approved plans to seize Gaza City, forcibly displacing nearly one million Palestinians to concentration zones in southern Gaza, intensifying an already dire humanitarian crisis, Al Jazeera noted.

Palestinians have rejected the forced displacement, while human rights groups and the UN have warned of further mass casualties if the plan proceeds.

Israel remains firm on its plan, stating it aims to “free Gaza from Hamas,” the report said.

The United States, Israel’s top global ally, has not commented directly on the Gaza City seizure plan. However, US President Donald Trump indicated earlier this week that he would not block Israel’s efforts to take control of all Gaza, Al Jazeera added.

Aghabekian Shahin said the US must consider Palestinian rights if it wants to help reach a peace solution.

“There will be no peace in Israel-Palestine, or the region for that matter, or even the world at large, if the rights of the Palestinians are not respected,” she told Al Jazeera, stressing the need for the establishment of a Palestinian state.

She also criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent comments about Gaza’s governance, in which he proposed a “peaceful civilian administration” separate from the Palestinian Authority and Hamas.

“The one that has the legal and the political authority on Gaza today is the PLO,” Aghabekian Shahin said, referring to the Palestine Liberation Organization. “If Gaza wants to come back to the core, which is the entirety of the Palestinian land, then it has to come under the control and governance of the Palestinian Authority, the PLO,” she added, Al Jazeera reported.

Condemning the international community’s failure to act amid escalating Israeli military and settler attacks in the occupied West Bank, Aghabekian Shahin said, “It is the inaction that has emboldened the Israelis, including the settlers, to do whatever they have been doing for the last six decades, since day one of the 1967 occupation.”

She warned, “The times are very dangerous now, and it’s important that the international community shoulders its responsibility. The impunity with which Israel was happily moving should stop,” Al Jazeera reported.

With inputs from ANI

ALSO READ: Donald Trump To Support Israeli PM Netanyahu’s Gaza Takeover? All You Need To Know

Tags: gazahamasisrael

RELATED News

US-Pak Resource Deal Risks Deepening Conflict in Balochistan
Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?

LATEST NEWS

Breaking: India, Pakistan Navy To Exercise Separately In Arabian Sea Just Before Independence Day
Eknath Shinde Dismisses Rift Rumours, Says Delhi Visits Aim at Maharashtra’s Development
After Spirit, Deepika Padukone Quits The Intern Remake With Amitabh Bachchan After Years Of Delay
The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
PM Modi Hails ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign For Phenomenal Participation | Know Why It Was Launched
Rajnath Singh Cites Ramayana, Warns ‘Provokers Will Not Be Spared’ In Defence Of Operation Sindoor
Chad Michael Murray Recalls Family Calling In Priest For His Last Rites After Being On Deathbed: I Was A Skeleton
Chanakyapuri: One Dead And Another Critically Injured After Speeding Thar Hits Them
Want To Become Unrecognizable In Just One Month? Start With These Healthy Habits
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?
Palestinian Foreign Minister Urges Urgent Action On Gaza, Says ‘International Community Must…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Palestinian Foreign Minister Urges Urgent Action On Gaza, Says ‘International Community Must…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Palestinian Foreign Minister Urges Urgent Action On Gaza, Says ‘International Community Must…’
Palestinian Foreign Minister Urges Urgent Action On Gaza, Says ‘International Community Must…’
Palestinian Foreign Minister Urges Urgent Action On Gaza, Says ‘International Community Must…’
Palestinian Foreign Minister Urges Urgent Action On Gaza, Says ‘International Community Must…’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?