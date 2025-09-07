Pashtun National Jirga condemns Pakistan over enforced disappearances and state oppression

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], September 7 (ANI): On the International Day for the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, the Pashtun National Jirga (PNJ) released a strong statement denouncing Pakistan’s persistent human rights violations against Pashtuns and called for immediate international action.

The organisation noted that Pashtuns continue to endure systemic discrimination, targeted assassinations, and widespread oppression by the state, with enforced disappearances employed as a tactic of intimidation and control.

As stated in a post by PNJ on X, over 4,000 Pashtuns are still missing, many of whom are believed to have been abducted, tortured, and killed in extrajudicial executions. Authorities frequently classify them as “terrorists” to rationalise the ongoing militarisation of Pashtun territories and to mislead both the Pakistani populace and the global community. The Jirga asserted that these killings and disappearances have turned into a lucrative business model, with corrupt law enforcement officers and military leaders profiting financially under the protection of the Pakistani military.

Families of the disappeared are left heartbroken, with many trapped in endless sorrow and fear. The Pashtun National Jirga pointed out that countless parents, partners, and children have been awaiting the return of their loved ones for years, many of whom are likely deceased.

These families are frequently denied even the opportunity to grieve, exacerbating their suffering. An example highlighted was of a child from Khyber District, who was only 20 days old when his father was taken.

The Jirga also emphasised that, in many instances, the victims’ only “offence” is voicing their opposition to the actions of the Pakistani military in Pashtun regions. It accused the authorities of leveraging enforced disappearances as tools of oppression and corruption, fostering a climate of fear that stifles dissent.

Calling for immediate international focus, the Pashtun National Jirga urged global human rights organisations to pressure Pakistan to terminate these practices. It demanded that all missing individuals be presented before the courts, that independent enquiries be conducted into all extrajudicial killings, and that a neutral committee be formed to investigate the systematic employment of enforced disappearances. (ANI)

