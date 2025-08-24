PepsiCo Is Saying Goodbye To 30 Beverages -Here’s The Full List

PepsiCo has officially discontinued nine soda flavors and marked 21 other beverages as “limited time left” in stores worldwide, according to reports. The move impacts not only soda but also certain sparkling water, Gatorade, and energy drink varieties. The “limited time left” tag indicates that PepsiCo has stopped production of the drinks, though some stock may remain available in stores until supplies are exhausted.
Why Has PepsiCo Taken This Decision
The company stated that the decision is part of a broader strategy to streamline its product line and focus on stronger performers, rather than eliminating variety altogether.
CEO Ramon Luis Larguarta explained the shift in focus, saying, “when it comes to beverages, the focus has been in improving colas. And colas is a good success for us. We’ve been focusing on the no-sugar colas, we’ve been focusing on food and Pepsi, and we’ve been focusing on the taste challenge.”
He added, “and those three elements have driven share – positive share performance for Pepsi, which is something we feel very good about. Not only in the US but globally,” as reported by The Mirror.
Which Soda Flavors Is PepsiCo Discontinued
PepsiCo has confirmed it is eliminating the following Mountain Dew (Mtn Dew) products:
Mtn Dew Caffeine Free
Mtn Dew White Out
Mtn Dew Kickstart – Mango Lime
Mtn Dew Kickstart – Original Dew
Mtn Dew Kickstart – Blueberry Pomegranate
Mtn Dew Major Melon
Mtn Dew Zero Sugar Major Melon
Mtn Dew Spark
Mtn Dew Zero Sugar Spark
Other Beverages Pulled From Shelves By PepsiCo
The discontinuation extends to flavored sparkling waters and Gatorade products as well. Among those being phased out are:
Lemon Bubly
Apple Bubly
Cranberry Bubly
Bubly Bounce Citrus Cherry
Bubly Bounce Mango Passion Fruit
Bubly Bounce Triple Berry
Additionally, several Gatorade Fit and Gatorade Zero with Protein options will no longer be available:
Gatorade Fit – Cherry Lime
Gatorade Fit – Tangerine Orange
Gatorade Zero with Protein Grape
Gatorade Zero with Protein Fruit Punch
Gatorade Zero with Protein Cool Blue
Gatorade Zero with Protein Glacier Cherry
