PepsiCo Is Saying Goodbye To 30 Beverages -Here’s The Full List

PepsiCo has officially discontinued nine soda flavors and marked 21 other beverages as “limited time left” in stores worldwide, according to reports. The move impacts not only soda but also certain sparkling water, Gatorade, and energy drink varieties. The “limited time left” tag indicates that PepsiCo has stopped production of the drinks, though some stock may remain available in stores until supplies are exhausted.

Why Has PepsiCo Taken This Decision

The company stated that the decision is part of a broader strategy to streamline its product line and focus on stronger performers, rather than eliminating variety altogether.

CEO Ramon Luis Larguarta explained the shift in focus, saying, “when it comes to beverages, the focus has been in improving colas. And colas is a good success for us. We’ve been focusing on the no-sugar colas, we’ve been focusing on food and Pepsi, and we’ve been focusing on the taste challenge.”

He added, “and those three elements have driven share – positive share performance for Pepsi, which is something we feel very good about. Not only in the US but globally,” as reported by The Mirror.

Which Soda Flavors Is PepsiCo Discontinued

PepsiCo has confirmed it is eliminating the following Mountain Dew (Mtn Dew) products:

Mtn Dew Caffeine Free

Mtn Dew White Out

Mtn Dew Kickstart – Mango Lime

Mtn Dew Kickstart – Original Dew

Mtn Dew Kickstart – Blueberry Pomegranate

Mtn Dew Major Melon

Mtn Dew Zero Sugar Major Melon

Mtn Dew Spark

Mtn Dew Zero Sugar Spark

Other Beverages Pulled From Shelves By PepsiCo

The discontinuation extends to flavored sparkling waters and Gatorade products as well. Among those being phased out are:

Lemon Bubly

Apple Bubly

Cranberry Bubly

Bubly Bounce Citrus Cherry

Bubly Bounce Mango Passion Fruit

Bubly Bounce Triple Berry

Additionally, several Gatorade Fit and Gatorade Zero with Protein options will no longer be available:

Gatorade Fit – Cherry Lime

Gatorade Fit – Tangerine Orange

Gatorade Zero with Protein Grape

Gatorade Zero with Protein Fruit Punch

Gatorade Zero with Protein Cool Blue

Gatorade Zero with Protein Glacier Cherry

Also Read: Why Are Countries Worldwide Suspending Postal Services To The US? De Minimis Rule Explained