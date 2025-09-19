LIVE TV
Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
Piyush Goyal meets Abu Dhabi's Deputy Ruler, discusses AI, energy security, strategic investment opportunities

Piyush Goyal meets Abu Dhabi's Deputy Ruler, discusses AI, energy security, strategic investment opportunities

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 19, 2025 15:26:06 IST

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 19 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Friday met with Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in emerging technologies, infrastructure investment, and energy security.

According to a post on X by the Abu Dhabi Deputy Ruler, the meeting underscored the growing depth of the India-UAE strategic partnership, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to innovation-led collaboration and stronger investment ties.

“I met His Excellency Piyush Goyal, India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, where we discussed the latest economic and technological trends and the role of AI in enhancing productivity and driving growth, along with opportunities in infrastructure investment and energy security. We reaffirmed our shared commitment to strengthening UAE-India partnerships through innovation, infrastructure investment, and strategic collaboration in key sectors,” Sheikh Tahnoon stated in a post on X.

Highlighting the forward-looking nature of the discussion, Goyal, following the meeting, in a post on X, noted the countless opportunities that the two nations can work together on, including in key areas such as infrastructure, energy security, and artificial intelligence.

“It was an honour to meet you, Your Highness. There are immense avenues for our nations to collaborate across strategic sectors, including AI, energy security, and infrastructure. Looking forward to building on these opportunities, strengthening investment ties, and further deepening the India-UAE partnership,” Goyal stated.

Earlier on Thursday, Goyal visited the BAPS Temple in Abu Dhabi describing the temple as a landmark of spiritual grace and architectural excellence.

“Visited the magnificent BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, a landmark of spiritual grace and architectural excellence. It stands as a proud testament to India-UAE cultural partnership, celebrating shared values of peace and heritage,” he said in a post on X.

Minister Goyal also met with Swami Brahmaviharidas, head of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: ani-77ani-newsasian-news-internationalBollywood newsbreaking-newsbusiness newscurrent-newsentertainment newsindia newsindia-latest-newslatest newslive-newsnational-newsnews-headlinesnews-in-indianews-sitenews-websiteonline-newspolitical-newssports newsTop NewsWorld news

