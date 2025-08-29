LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > World > PM Modi’s Japan Visit: Tokyo’s SkyTree Lights Up in Indian Tricolour

PM Modi’s Japan Visit: Tokyo’s SkyTree Lights Up in Indian Tricolour

PM Modi said that India and Japan, as the two largest economies and vibrant democracies, share a partnership that is essential not only for their nations but also for global peace and security.

(Image Credit - X/@MEAIndia)
(Image Credit - X/@MEAIndia)

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 29, 2025 18:47:48 IST

The iconic Tokyo SkyTree, Japan’s tallest tower, was illuminated in the colours of the Indian national flag on Friday to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit.

Sharing visuals on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, “Tokyo SkyTree lit up in Indian flag colours in honour of PM @narendramodi’s visit to Japan for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. It is the tallest tower in Japan.”

PM Modi Holds Talk With His Japanese Counterpart

PM Modi, on his first trip to Japan since May 2023, arrived in Tokyo earlier in the day and was accorded a Guard of Honour. He later held talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba as part of the annual summit, during which both sides signed agreements aimed at further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Along with a joint statement mapping out a 10-year roadmap for ties, the two leaders exchanged two additional documents, including a Long-Term Vision Document on Bilateral Relations. Calling the agreements a milestone, PM Modi said the summit marked “a new chapter in the India-Japan partnership.”

“Special emphasis will be laid on connecting India’s and Japan’s small and medium enterprises and startups. Even in the India-Japan Business Forum, I told the Japanese companies, ‘Make in India, Make for the World’,” PM Modi said. 

Prime Minister Modi said that India and Japan, as the two largest economies and vibrant democracies, share a partnership that is essential not only for their nations but also for global peace and security.

“Our discussions today were productive as well as purposeful. We agree that as the two largest economies of the world and living democracies, our partnership is essential not just for the two countries but also for global peace and security. Strong democracies are natural partners in shaping a better world. Today, we have laid the foundation of a new and golden chapter in our special strategic and global partnership. We have charted a roadmap for the next decade, with investment, innovation, economic security, environment, technology, health, mobility, and people-to-people exchanges at the centre of our vision,” PM Modi said in a joint statement. 

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, in his address, welcomed PM Modi and his delegation, recalling the cultural and spiritual bonds between the two countries.

“I would like to welcome Prime Minister Modi and his delegation. Our relationship dates back to the 6th century, when Buddhism was introduced into Japan. We have a long shared relationship culturally and spiritually; we can influence each other,” he said.  (Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ:  PM Modi Makes Big Statement On India-China Ties Before Meeting Xi Jinping At SCO Summit, Hints At..

Tags: India-Japan Annual SummitIndia-Japan TiePM Modi in Japan

RELATED News

Who Was Andriy Parubiy? The Ukrainian Politician Killed In Lviv Under Mysterious Circumstances
Breaking: After a Gap of 7 Years, PM Modi Lands In China To Attend the SCO Summit
World’s Biggest Arms Buyers Revealed: Where Do India, Pakistan Rank?
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni’s Photos Appear on Porn Site – Know What Happened Next
France Rejects US Move to Block Palestinian Officials from UN – Is Donald Trump Fueling a New Rift with Europe?

LATEST NEWS

Temple Sewadaar Allegedly Beaten To Death In Delhi’s Kalkaji Area, One Nabbed
Who Will Barcelona Face This Season In The Champions League 2025? Check For Full List
7 Lesser Known And Strange Royal Family Facts That Will Surprise You
Top Terror Facilitator ‘Samandar Chacha’ Killed in Gurez Sector Operation
Here’s How Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Is Sure To Have Drama!
Do you throw away the ashes of the lamp after the puja? It has these 5 divine qualities…
France Rejects US Move to Block Palestinian Officials from UN – Is Donald Trump Fueling a New Rift with Europe?
Why It’s Illegal To Wear Camouflage In Barbados- The Real Reason Behind The Unique Law Tourists Must Know Before Visiting
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 30 August 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Saturday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio To Give Big Challenge To Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg With This Move, Will Now Enter This Market
PM Modi’s Japan Visit: Tokyo’s SkyTree Lights Up in Indian Tricolour

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM Modi’s Japan Visit: Tokyo’s SkyTree Lights Up in Indian Tricolour

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM Modi’s Japan Visit: Tokyo’s SkyTree Lights Up in Indian Tricolour
PM Modi’s Japan Visit: Tokyo’s SkyTree Lights Up in Indian Tricolour
PM Modi’s Japan Visit: Tokyo’s SkyTree Lights Up in Indian Tricolour
PM Modi’s Japan Visit: Tokyo’s SkyTree Lights Up in Indian Tricolour

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?