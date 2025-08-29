PM Modi’s Japan Visit: Tokyo’s SkyTree Lights Up in Indian Tricolour

The iconic Tokyo SkyTree, Japan’s tallest tower, was illuminated in the colours of the Indian national flag on Friday to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit.

Sharing visuals on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, “Tokyo SkyTree lit up in Indian flag colours in honour of PM @narendramodi’s visit to Japan for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. It is the tallest tower in Japan.”

PM Modi Holds Talk With His Japanese Counterpart

PM Modi, on his first trip to Japan since May 2023, arrived in Tokyo earlier in the day and was accorded a Guard of Honour. He later held talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba as part of the annual summit, during which both sides signed agreements aimed at further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Along with a joint statement mapping out a 10-year roadmap for ties, the two leaders exchanged two additional documents, including a Long-Term Vision Document on Bilateral Relations. Calling the agreements a milestone, PM Modi said the summit marked “a new chapter in the India-Japan partnership.”

“Special emphasis will be laid on connecting India’s and Japan’s small and medium enterprises and startups. Even in the India-Japan Business Forum, I told the Japanese companies, ‘Make in India, Make for the World’,” PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi said that India and Japan, as the two largest economies and vibrant democracies, share a partnership that is essential not only for their nations but also for global peace and security.

“Our discussions today were productive as well as purposeful. We agree that as the two largest economies of the world and living democracies, our partnership is essential not just for the two countries but also for global peace and security. Strong democracies are natural partners in shaping a better world. Today, we have laid the foundation of a new and golden chapter in our special strategic and global partnership. We have charted a roadmap for the next decade, with investment, innovation, economic security, environment, technology, health, mobility, and people-to-people exchanges at the centre of our vision,” PM Modi said in a joint statement.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, in his address, welcomed PM Modi and his delegation, recalling the cultural and spiritual bonds between the two countries.

“I would like to welcome Prime Minister Modi and his delegation. Our relationship dates back to the 6th century, when Buddhism was introduced into Japan. We have a long shared relationship culturally and spiritually; we can influence each other,” he said. (Inputs from ANI)

