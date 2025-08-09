LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
Home > India > PM Narendra Modi Invites Vladimir Putin as India-Russia Ties Face US Heat

PM Narendra Modi Invites Vladimir Putin as India-Russia Ties Face US Heat

Prime Minister Modi spoke with President Putin, discussing Ukraine and reviewing India-Russia ties. Modi invited Putin to India later this year for the Annual Bilateral Summit. Both reaffirmed their commitment to the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership amid ongoing global tensions.

PM Modi invited President Putin to India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit
PM Modi invited President Putin to India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 9, 2025 00:37:34 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he had a telephone conversation today with Vladimir Putin and invited him to visit India later this year for the Annual Bilateral Summit.

“Had a very good and detailed conversation with my friend President Putin. I thanked him for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine. We also reviewed the progress in our bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed our commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. I look forward to hosting President Putin in India later this year.” PM Modi said in a statement on X.

PM Modi and President Putin Discussed Key Issues on a Telephonic Call

The development comes amid ongoing tensions following the imposition of tariffs on India for buying Russian oil.

During their telephone call today, President Putin briefed PM on the latest developments concerning Ukraine, as per a statement by the External Affairs Ministry.

The two leaders also reviewed progress in the bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia.

Prime Minister invited President Putin to India later this year for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

Putin had on Thursday received India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Kumar Doval at the Kremlin.

Last Year, PM Modi Visited Russia

Prime Minister Modi had visited Russia last year and he and President Vladimir Putin highly appreciated the special nature of this time-tested relationship, which is based on trust, mutual understanding and strategic convergence.

The two leaders met twice last year. The first meeting was held in Moscow during the 22nd India-Russia summit when PM Modi was awarded Russia’s highest civilian honor, the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle, by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Reportedly, the award was given to PM Modi for strengthening India-Russia relations. Both met in October again in Kazan during the BRICS summit.

Russian President’s visit to India comes at an important time, as tensions escalate between India and the United States.

(ANI)

Also Read: Message to U.S? India and Russia Strengthen Bilateral Ties in Major Sectors

Tags: indianarendra modirussiavladimir putin

RELATED News

YSRCP Slams Chandrababu’s “Fabricated Liquor Scam” as Political Vendetta.
Project Mann: Mental Health Support Provided To Over 75,000 Personnel By CISF’s Project
‘We Were Lucky..’: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Describes How They Took Care Of The ‘Ghost of Balakot’
This European Nation Sees Sharp Rise In Afghan Women Asylum Seekers Amid Taliban Repression
EC Delists 334 Unrecognised Political Parties

LATEST NEWS

Watch: Hrithik Roshan Breaks The Internet In Slow Motion, Shows-Off Hot Bod In Pool Ahead Of War 2 Release
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Emilie Kiser’s Son Tripped And Fell In Pool, Reveals New Report: Unsupervised For More Than Nine Minutes
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Is Timothee Chalamet Out Of Kylie Jenner’s Life After Two Years? Breakup Hints Gone Viral!
EC Delists 334 Unrecognised Political Parties
Chanel Store That Denied Jennifer Lopez Has A History Of Rude Service Sparking Outrage
US Military Planning To Fire Missiles At Elon Musk’s Cybertrucks? Know Why
Salman Khan And Sooraj Barjatya Reunite: Is Bollywood About To Witness Their Biggest Comeback Yet?
Delhi Rain: Seven Killed In Wall Collapse Including Two Children
PM Narendra Modi Invites Vladimir Putin as India-Russia Ties Face US Heat

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM Narendra Modi Invites Vladimir Putin as India-Russia Ties Face US Heat

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM Narendra Modi Invites Vladimir Putin as India-Russia Ties Face US Heat
PM Narendra Modi Invites Vladimir Putin as India-Russia Ties Face US Heat
PM Narendra Modi Invites Vladimir Putin as India-Russia Ties Face US Heat
PM Narendra Modi Invites Vladimir Putin as India-Russia Ties Face US Heat

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?