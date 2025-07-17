Possessed Annabelle Doll Tour Handler Dies Suddenly, Where Is The Doll Now?

Connecticut laden paranormal investigator and custodian of the haunted Annabelle doll, Dan Rivera, passed away unexpectedly on the 13th of July 2025, which was during one of his tours in Pennsylvania. Rivera was only 54 years old at the time and had no notable medical history.

With Annabelle as a featured artifact, he was in the middle of leading the “Devils on the Run Tour” which spanned across the United States showcasing haunted locations.

Rivera’s sudden death has given rise to speculation about the whereabouts of Annabelle. The circumstances under which he died were rather suspicious. Rivera was discovered to have passed away alone in his hotel room, and until an official review is done, the results of his death will be classified as inconclusive.

Where Is The Annabelle Doll Now?

Organizers confirmed the Annabelle Doll was returned to the Warren’s Occult Museum in Monroe, Connecticut, which is roughly the location where the dolls had issued earlier along with Rivera in a sold-out event back on July 12. Rivera’s fans and followers were able to watch the doll showcase across multiple cities which included New Orleans, Louisiana, and San Antonio, Texas. Annabelle is a three foot Raggedy Doll doll.

It was scheduled to appear in Rock Island, Illinois in October. However, after the sudden demise of the tour handler, the tour was completely scrapped and the doll was returned directly to the museum for safe keeping in her locked glass case.

Dan Rivera Took Extra Precautions to Secure Annabelle

Dan Rivera, who was mentored by the late paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren, constructed the case that housed Annabelle himself.

Speaking to attendees during the Gettysburg event, he emphasized the protection measures in place. Rivera said the case contained three crosses representing the Holy Trinity, and he stained the wood with holy water. “We take full precautions to protect everyone,” he told the crowd. According to Evening Sun, Rivera joked with the guests about the tour’s popularity and maintained a light-hearted tone as he led them into the exhibit featuring the notorious haunted doll.

Dan Rivera is survived by his wife and four children, who released an official statement via Facebook confirming his death during the tour.

Though authorities have not confirmed the cause, speculation on social media suggests a supernatural link due to strange events reported since the tour began. Paranormal enthusiasts have pointed to Rivera’s close proximity to Annabelle as a possible explanation, though investigators have made no such claim.

The family thanked fans and asked for privacy while they mourn. Rivera had dedicated much of his career to preserving and showcasing the legacy of the Warrens.

Warrens Had Warned Against Moving the Annabelle Doll

Ed and Lorraine Warren, the original owners of the Annabelle doll, had long warned against removing it from its glass enclosure. The doll, gifted to a Hartford nurse in 1970, reportedly moved on its own and caused physical harm. After conducting an exorcism, the Warrens placed it in a protective case with a warning label: “Positively Do Not Open.”

Must Read: Tomorrowland CANCELLED? Massive Fire Engulfed In Flames, Videos