Prince Andrew Gives Up ‘Duke of York’ Title Amid Criticism, Here’s Why

Criticism led to Britain’s Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, give up all his royalty. Yes! you read it right, in the latest announcement he made it clear that he will no longer use his royal title after years of criticism about his behavior and his ties to the late U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The 65-year-old royal said that the ongoing accusations against him distracted from the work of his brother, King Charles, and the broader royal family.

Andrew emphasized that he strongly denies the allegations but believes that stepping back from his title and honors will allow the monarchy to focus on its responsibilities without distractions. He will legally keep his dukedom but will not use it publicly.

Who Is Andrew?

Andrew, eighth in line to the throne and the younger brother of King Charles, gained a reputation as a respected naval officer during the Falklands War in the early 1980s.

Over the years, he became known as a playboy prince and later faced scrutiny due to his social and business connections, including ties to Epstein and a close associate who was reportedly suspected of being a Chinese spy. In 2022, Andrew lost most of his titles and was removed from official royal duties because of these connections, resulting in a significant decline in public support.

Excerpts from the upcoming posthumous memoir of Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who accused Epstein of trafficking her and claimed to have had sexual encounters with Andrew when she was a minor, have renewed interest in the prince. Giuffre died by suicide in April at age 41.

She filed a lawsuit against Andrew in 2021, alleging sexual abuse at 17, which Andrew denied. The case was settled in 2022 for an undisclosed amount. Andrew publicly recognized that Epstein was a sex trafficker and that Giuffre was a victim of abuse, but the ongoing controversy surrounding the claims has impacted his public image.

Prince Andrew Will Keep Titles But Not The Role

Andrew will keep the title of prince and will hold on to the dukedom of York, which can only be taken away by Parliament. However, he will no longer use the title in public.

He also gave up his knighthood as a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO) and his ceremonial position as a Royal Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.

Andrew stressed that stepping back was necessary to protect the monarchy’s image and to focus attention on the responsibilities of King Charles and the other members of the royal family.

