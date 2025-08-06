Prince Andrew Was Consumed by Sex, Slept With 1000+ Women, From Porn Stars to Bartenders, New Book Claims

Royal biographer Andrew Lownie’s latest book, The Rise and Fall of the House of York, exposes disturbing details about Prince Andrew’s private life, including claims of orgies at a Bangkok hotel and his troubling connection with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew’ Close Ties with Jeffrey Epstein and Allegations of Sexual Excess

Lownie’s book reveals Prince Andrew’s association with Epstein, who allegedly described both himself and the Duke of York as “serial sex addicts.” Epstein reportedly said, “from the reports I’ve got back from the women we’ve shared, he’s the most perverted animal in the bedroom. He likes to engage in stuff that’s even kinky to me – and I’m the king of kink!”

Also Read: 114-Year-Old Doctor Becomes Japan’s Oldest Person – You Won’t Believe What She Still Does Daily

The book details a weekend in Bangkok where Andrew supposedly demanded over 40 women be sent to his hotel room. A witness recalled, “Often, as soon as one left, another would arrive.” Lownie describes the Duke as “consumed by sex,” claiming he slept with over a thousand women, ranging from adult film stars to ordinary workers such as bartenders.

Prince Andrew Was F*ing Underage Girls’ — Tape of Royal Family Advisor Exposes Prince Andrew’s Sexual Relations with Minors and Deep Ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

pic.twitter.com/AEGyxmXe2w — 🦅 Eagle Wings 🦅 (@CRRJA5) May 8, 2025

Palace Staff Warned About Prince Andrew’s ‘Sex Pest’ Behavior

Multiple accounts from former palace staff reveal a pattern of inappropriate conduct. One 20-year-old model said, “he wanted me to engage in kinky sexual activity. He had no boundaries. He told me he had an open marriage arrangement with his wife.” She added, “After returning to London, I never heard from him again. I felt like he used me for a few days, so he could live his wildest fantasies.”

BREAKING: ‘Prince Andrew Was F*ing Underage Girls’ — Tape of Royal Family Advisor Exposes Prince Andrew’s Sexual Relations With Minors & Deep Ties To Jeffrey Epstein! Bombshell O’Keefe Report NOW LIVE! https://t.co/5SC4tqemZN — War Room (@WarRoomShow) May 7, 2025

Emma Gruenbaum, a masseuse employed at Royal Lodge, described Andrew as a “constant sex pest,” stating, “That’s just not normal behavior for a professional sports therapy session.” Another former palace employee disclosed she was “warned to stay away from him,” adding, “He would sometimes enter the staff quarters. It seemed everyone was aware of his behavior, but little was done about it.”

Prince Andrew’s Interaction With Donald Trump

Lownie’s book also includes troubling claims about Donald Trump’s interaction with Prince Andrew. The author recounts that during a 2000 social event, Trump reportedly gave Andrew a list of masseuses following a crude conversation about women.

Virginia Giuffre, who has accused Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her when she was 17, is referenced in the book. While Andrew has consistently denied these allegations, he reportedly settled a related civil lawsuit in 2022 for $16 million.

Also Read: UK Launches ‘One In, One Out’ Migrant Deal with France – What It Means & How It Will Work