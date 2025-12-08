LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dileep rape case crude oil prices elon musk bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep rape case crude oil prices elon musk bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep rape case crude oil prices elon musk bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep rape case crude oil prices elon musk bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dileep rape case crude oil prices elon musk bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep rape case crude oil prices elon musk bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep rape case crude oil prices elon musk bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep rape case crude oil prices elon musk bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane
LIVE TV
Home > World > Reddit Down: Users Worldwide Report Sudden Outage

Reddit Down: Users Worldwide Report Sudden Outage

Reddit Down: Reddit appears to be experiencing a disruption for the section of users around the world, as reflected on outage-tracking portal Downdetector. The platform recorded over 250 reports, with the spike in complaints observed around 3:55 PM. According to the data, 48% of users reported trouble accessing the website, while 42% flagged issues in the mobile app.

Reddit Down Globally (Photo Credits: X)
Reddit Down Globally (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: December 8, 2025 17:42:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Reddit Down: Users Worldwide Report Sudden Outage

Reddit Down: Reddit appears to be experiencing a disruption for a section of users around the world, as reflected on outage-tracking portal Downdetector. The platform recorded over 250 reports, with the spike in complaints observed around 3:55 PM. According to the data, 48% of users reported trouble accessing the website, while 42% flagged issues in the mobile app. Another 10% mentioned server-related problems during the outage window.

Interestingly, Reddit’s own official status dashboard currently lists no active incidents for either the website or the app, suggesting the issue may be affecting only certain regions or user segments.

First published on: Dec 8, 2025 5:29 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: reddit

RELATED News

Who Is Salman Rushdie? The Satanic Verses Author Gets Brutally Slammed After Saying He Is ‘Worried’ About Hindu Nationalism: ‘It Was A Muslim Who Took His Eye Out’

Donald Trump Health Update: US President Seen With Bandaged Right Hand At Kennedy Center Honors Dinner, What Exactly Happened

‘I’ll Be Involved In…’ Trump Warns Netflix Over Massive $83 Billion Warner Bros Bid

Bangladesh Horror: 1971 Liberation War Hero And Wife Found Brutally Murdered With Slit Throats In Rangpur, Reignites Minorities Debate

Explained: How Thailand’s Superior Air And Naval Power Shapes The Border Clash With Cambodia

LATEST NEWS

Exclusive Dinner By PM Modi: Prime Minister To Host Exclusive Dinner For NDA MPs On THIS Day – All You Need To Know

Reddit Down: Users Worldwide Report Sudden Outage

Smriti Mandhana Back In Training Ahead Of T20Is vs Sri Lanka After Wedding Called Off With Palash Muchhal

Delhi Court Extends NIA Remand of 4 Accused in Red Fort Car Blast Case

‘Be The Man…’ Jemimah Rodrigues’ Cryptic Post Raises Eyebrows After Smriti Mandhana Calls Of Wedding With Palash Muchhal

‘Pehle 5 The, Ab…’: Pakistan-Origin Seema Haider Announces Sixth Pregnancy In Span Of Eight Months After 5th Delivery, This Is How Indian Husband Reacted

Gen Z’s ‘Posting Zero’ Trend: Why Online Generation Is Choosing To Go Silent on Social Media

Who Is Sunaina Yella? Meet South Indian Actress Linked To Emirati Content Creator Khalid Al Ameri

Big Alert For iPhone Users: Apple Issues Big Statement, Warns Users To Not Use Google Or Chrome App Due To…

19 Minute Viral Video: Real Or DeepFake? Police Issue Warning Over Sharing

Reddit Down: Users Worldwide Report Sudden Outage

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Reddit Down: Users Worldwide Report Sudden Outage

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Reddit Down: Users Worldwide Report Sudden Outage
Reddit Down: Users Worldwide Report Sudden Outage
Reddit Down: Users Worldwide Report Sudden Outage
Reddit Down: Users Worldwide Report Sudden Outage

QUICK LINKS