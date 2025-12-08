Reddit Down: Users Worldwide Report Sudden Outage

Reddit Down: Reddit appears to be experiencing a disruption for a section of users around the world, as reflected on outage-tracking portal Downdetector. The platform recorded over 250 reports, with the spike in complaints observed around 3:55 PM. According to the data, 48% of users reported trouble accessing the website, while 42% flagged issues in the mobile app. Another 10% mentioned server-related problems during the outage window.

Interestingly, Reddit’s own official status dashboard currently lists no active incidents for either the website or the app, suggesting the issue may be affecting only certain regions or user segments.