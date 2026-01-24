The starting of critical three-way talks, which began in Abu Dhabi on Friday, created a crucial turning point while challenging ongoing conflict, which had lasted for almost four years.

The representatives from Russia and Ukraine and the United States met in the UAE to negotiate a peace framework that U.S. President Donald Trump had proposed after diplomats conducted urgent talks throughout the night in Davos and Moscow.

The UAE Foreign Ministry stated its objective of discovering “political solutions,” yet the Kremlin maintained its extreme demand for complete Ukrainian military withdrawal from eastern Donbas as a requirement for talks to proceed.

Territorial Sovereignty and the Donbas Prerequisite

The Al Shati Palace serves as Moscow’s base of operations, where it demands that Ukrainian forces withdraw from the entire Donbas industrial area.

The Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that this demand functions as an unchangeable essential requirement that must be fulfilled for any peace negotiations to begin.

The requirement demands that Kyiv must concede control over all territories that it currently defends because those areas function as vital symbols of national resistance.

The Russian delegation, which consists of military and intelligence personnel, including GRU chief Igor Kostyukov, demonstrates that the Kremlin currently assesses the peace process based on military territorial expansion instead of diplomatic solutions.

Diplomatic Strategy and Trilateral Security Frameworks

The United States maintains diplomatic relations through its ambassadors Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who operate from Abu Dhabi to establish a diplomatic framework that will provide Ukraine with security needs while satisfying Russia’s territorial requirements.

The Ukrainian government of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy identifies the Donbas region as their most critical matter, yet they choose to establish an American military support system, which will defend against future attacks.

The ongoing talks represent the initial public peace negotiations between the two fighting countries, which operate under the existing United States peace initiative to determine whether international peace efforts can resolve the persistent dispute over territorial rights and enduring security arrangements.

