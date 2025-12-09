Russian An-22 Military Plane Crashes Near Moscow With Seven On Board

A Russian An-22 military transport aircraft has crashed in the Ivanovo region northeast of Moscow with seven crew members on board, the Vesti state television channel reported on Tuesday.
‼️🇷🇺🛬💥 An An-22 transport aircraft has crashed in #Russia’s Ivanovo region with seven people on board, according to emergency services.
The crash occurred near the Uvod Reservoir, where debris from the aircraft was found on the water. The An-22 was conducting a routine… pic.twitter.com/v57wFY7ihG
This is a developing story
