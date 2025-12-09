Russian An-22 Military Plane Crashes Near Moscow With Seven On Board

A Russian An-22 military transport aircraft has crashed in the Ivanovo region northeast of Moscow with seven crew members on board, the Vesti state television channel reported on Tuesday.

An An-22 transport aircraft has crashed in Russia's Ivanovo region with seven people on board, according to emergency services.

The crash occurred near the Uvod Reservoir, where debris from the aircraft was found on the water. The An-22 was conducting a routine

