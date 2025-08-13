LIVE TV
Home > World > Russia’s Putin Holds Call With North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Ahead Of Trump Meeting: Here’s What We Know

Russia’s Putin Holds Call With North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Ahead Of Trump Meeting: Here’s What We Know

Kim pledged that North Korea would stay loyal to the DPRK-Russia treaty signed last year and 'fully support' any measures taken by Moscow in the future.

Putin holds conversation with North Korea's Kim Jong Un (Image source: Reuters)
Putin holds conversation with North Korea's Kim Jong Un (Image source: Reuters)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 13, 2025 12:11:43 IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have promised to strengthen ties, North Korea’s state media reported on Wednesday. The announcement comes just days before Putin’s planned summit with US President Donald Trump in Alaska.

During a phone call on Tuesday, Putin thanked Kim for supporting his war in Ukraine. The two leaders “exchanged views on issues of mutual concern,” according to North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). The Kremlin said Putin also briefed Kim about his upcoming talks with Trump.

Kim pledged that North Korea would stay loyal to the DPRK-Russia treaty signed last year and “fully support” any measures taken by Moscow in the future. The conversation was described by KCNA as taking place in a “warm comradely atmosphere.”

Putin and Trump are scheduled to meet in Alaska on Friday as part of US efforts to push for a ceasefire in the Ukraine war, now in its fourth year. Russia and North Korea have grown closer in recent years, with Pyongyang providing both troops and weapons to aid Russia’s military. In April, North Korea admitted for the first time that it had sent soldiers to fight alongside Russian forces.

US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed the two sides’ commitment to ensuring a “successful” Alaska summit but did not share details of the call.

Putin has demanded that Ukraine give up the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, an idea rejected by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump has hinted at supporting a possible land swap between Russia and Ukraine.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said Trump agreed to the meeting at Putin’s request, aiming to “walk away with a better understanding” of how to end the war.

Tags: kim jong unnorth korearussiavladimir putin

