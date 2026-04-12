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Home > World News > Samsung Unpacked Event Confirmed: New ‘Wide’ Foldable, Galaxy Z Fold 8 And Much More To Launch, Check All Details And Date

Samsung Unpacked Event Confirmed: New ‘Wide’ Foldable, Galaxy Z Fold 8 And Much More To Launch, Check All Details And Date

Samsung may launch a new “wide” foldable and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 at its July 22, 2026 Unpacked event in London, with possible S Pen return and bigger battery upgrades.

Samsung galaxy Z Fold 8
Samsung galaxy Z Fold 8

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 12, 2026 13:18:57 IST

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Samsung Unpacked Event Confirmed: New ‘Wide’ Foldable, Galaxy Z Fold 8 And Much More To Launch, Check All Details And Date

South Korean tech manufacturing giant Samsung is gearing up for a new “Wide” foldable phone which is likely to launch at the company’s July Galaxy Unpacked event this year (2026) in which the company is also expected to launch the much-awaited Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8. The company will be hosting the next event in London, UK on 22nd July. As per media fresh media reports, the company is likely to reveal Samsung’s latest foldable consisting of a new “wide” model joining the fold family, whereas some reports also suggest that the S pen may make a comeback to the series at the event. 

Expected Devices To Launch

Samsung’s rumoured new foldable device is launching amid growing speculation regarding the first foldable device from the American tech giant Apple which is expected to debut in September 2026. However, Apple is late to the foldable phone market, and the competition is throat cutting, particularly in China. 

In the upcoming Unpacked event scheduled in July, the company is expected to roll out the Galaxy Z Fold 8 but there is no confirmation yet about Galaxy Z Flip 8. The media report also suggests that the company might also launch new Galaxy Watch models at this same event which would be in line with previous launches. 

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Previous Unpacked Events

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7 were launched at the Unpacked event scheduled in New York City last year, whereas the Fold 6 and Flip 6 were launched in Paris and Fold 5 and Flip 5 were announced in South Korea. 

The company’s new Galaxy S26 phones, including S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra were launched at the Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco, California, Unites States on 25th February 2026. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 details 

The foldable devices have been improved over the years, but battery life and charging speeds are still the key concerns for many users. Media reports and fresh leaks suggest that the company is planning to push the battery capacity of its flagship foldable further, though not every aspect of the device may see a dramatic upgrade. 

The leaks also suggest that a possible shift in design strategy for the company’s foldable lineup, with reports at a wider form factor aimed at enhancing everyday use of the device. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Battery leak 

As per media reports, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 is likely to feature a 5,000mAh battery and if it comes true, this will be a 13 per cent hike in the battery as compared to previous generation fold. 

That would make it the largest battery ever used in Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series. However, the Galaxy Z TriFold is expected to feature a 5,600mAh battery. However, the reports did not confirm that the company will introduce faster charging with Fold 8 or not. 

The previous generation Z fold models have been capped at 25W wired fast charging which the company may finally consider an upgrade, possibly bringing support for 45W or even 60W wired charging support. 

As per media reports, the device may feature a 7.6-inch primary display when unfolded, which is technically be smaller than 8-inch inner display seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 

As per industry insiders Samsung and Apple could lead the global foldable smartphone segment by 2026. While companies such as Huawei and other Chinese manufacturers may dominate the category within China. 

Also Read: Google Pixel 11 Pro And iPhone 18 Pro Series To Use This Samsung Product, Check Launch Timeline And Design Of Upcoming Flagship Phones

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Samsung Unpacked Event Confirmed: New ‘Wide’ Foldable, Galaxy Z Fold 8 And Much More To Launch, Check All Details And Date

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Samsung Unpacked Event Confirmed: New ‘Wide’ Foldable, Galaxy Z Fold 8 And Much More To Launch, Check All Details And Date
Samsung Unpacked Event Confirmed: New ‘Wide’ Foldable, Galaxy Z Fold 8 And Much More To Launch, Check All Details And Date
Samsung Unpacked Event Confirmed: New ‘Wide’ Foldable, Galaxy Z Fold 8 And Much More To Launch, Check All Details And Date
Samsung Unpacked Event Confirmed: New ‘Wide’ Foldable, Galaxy Z Fold 8 And Much More To Launch, Check All Details And Date

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