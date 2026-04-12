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Home > Tech and Auto News > Google Pixel 11 Pro And iPhone 18 Pro Series To Use This Samsung Product, Check Launch Timeline And Design Of Upcoming Flagship Phones

Google Pixel 11 Pro And iPhone 18 Pro Series To Use This Samsung Product, Check Launch Timeline And Design Of Upcoming Flagship Phones

Apple and Google’s upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and Pixel 11 will likely use Samsung’s new M16 OLED displays, offering better brightness and efficiency, with launches expected later in 2026.

Google Pixel 11 Pro iphone 18
Google Pixel 11 Pro iphone 18

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 12, 2026 12:24:02 IST

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Google Pixel 11 Pro And iPhone 18 Pro Series To Use This Samsung Product, Check Launch Timeline And Design Of Upcoming Flagship Phones

US-based smartphone manufacturing companies, Apple and Google are all-set to roll out their flagship smartphones, iPhone 18 Pro and Google Pixel 11. These handsets will be launched within a few months, but a report claims that they may have at least one thing in common. It is widely known that companies such as Google and Apple source smartphone displays from South Korean tech giant Samsung, and they are expected to buy display from the Samsung for their upcoming flagship devices too. As per a latest report, the South Korean tech giant will supply its latest M16 OLED panels for both iPhone 18 Pro and Google Pixel 11. 

Samsung’s latest displays are also expected to feature in much awaited iPhone Fold which is expected to roll out along with the iPhone 18 Pro series. The report further claims that Samsung Display is the largest supplier of iPhone OLED panels. The supply volume for M16 OLED panels in the second half of the year is projected to be around 50 million units for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, along with around 10 million units for the foldable iPhone. 

M14 vs M16: What is the difference 

Samsung’s M14 OLED panels, which have been in use for over two years, were featured in devices like the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, all models of the iPhone 17 series, and the Pixel 10 series. The new M16 panels are expected to bring enhancement in peak brightness, colour, and lifespan. However, for several users, the visible difference in display quality may be minimal, as the M14 panels already offer top tier colour accuracy and brightness. 

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While the M16 panels stand out are in power efficiency. They are likely to consume lesser power and allocate more resources for demanding tasks like Artificial intelligence. 

Google Pixel 11 Pro design 

Google Pixel 11 Pro

Google Pixel 11 Pro

According to CAD renders shared by Android Authority, the upcoming Pixel 11 Pro is expected to retain a similar design to last year’s pixel 10 Pro offering a large camera module on the rear panel. However, the new model may introduce changes to the module, replacing body-coloured accents around the flash with all balck design. 

The leaks also indicate slimmer bezels, although they may still be thicker than competing devices such as expected iPhone 18 Pro lineup. The Google Pixel 11 series is expected to roll out in August 2026; the other details regarding the device such as price, chipset, and camera, etc. is likely to reveal closer to the official launch 

Apple iPhone Fold Design

iphone fold design leak

iphone fold design leak

According to media reports and experts, the leaked CAD renders of the iPhone Fold reveal several details about Apple’s most anticipated foldable smartphone. The renders show the device in both folded and unfolded positions. The handset appears to feature a hole-punch display on the cover screen and a cutout for the camera used for selfies and video calls on the foldable display.   

The selfie camera is expected to be placed in the center of the cover display, while it appears to be positioned near the top-left corner of the foldable screen when the handset is unfolded.  

The device is also likely to feature flat rear and front panels. The rear panel of the upcoming device is similar to the iPhone 17 Pro design, and a separate glass section below the camera island may include the Apple’s branding.  

Also Read: Infinix Note 60 Pro Launches In India With Massive 6,500mAh Battery: Check Expected Price, Camera And Key Features Ahead Launch

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Google Pixel 11 Pro And iPhone 18 Pro Series To Use This Samsung Product, Check Launch Timeline And Design Of Upcoming Flagship Phones
Google Pixel 11 Pro And iPhone 18 Pro Series To Use This Samsung Product, Check Launch Timeline And Design Of Upcoming Flagship Phones
Google Pixel 11 Pro And iPhone 18 Pro Series To Use This Samsung Product, Check Launch Timeline And Design Of Upcoming Flagship Phones
Google Pixel 11 Pro And iPhone 18 Pro Series To Use This Samsung Product, Check Launch Timeline And Design Of Upcoming Flagship Phones

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