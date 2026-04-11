Infinix Note 60 Pro Launches In India With Massive 6,500mAh Battery: Check Expected Price, Camera And Key Features Ahead Launch

The new Infinix Note 60 Pro will be released on April 13 in India, with several major features and details made public prior to the launch. All three colors of the Note 60 Pro at launch, including Solar Orange, Deep Ocean Blue, and Mocha Brown, mean users will have lots of style options right when they purchase their device.

The Note 60 Pro will be the first phone in the Note 60 series to be made available in the Indian market; however, the other two phones in the Note 60 series, including the base model and Ultra both expected to come later, have yet to be officially announced. The phone will likely be sold through Flipkart and the brand’s website soon after being released in India. While the official launch price will be confirmed on launch, current listings and expert estimates place the expected price between Rs 25,990 and 30,999 for the base variant.

Infinix Note 60 Pro display and design features stand out

The Infinix Note 60 Pro will have a massive display at 6.78 inches and a 144Hz refresh rate, providing customers with an incredibly smooth experience while using their apps on this device. Additionally, the Note 60 Pro can generate brightness levels of up to 4500 nits, and Corning Gorilla glass 7i provides protection.

Additionally, it will support Always-On Display functionality, and high-frequency pulse width modulation (PWM) dimming to reduce strain on eyes. Reports indicate screen-to-body ratio exceeds 93% thus providing an immersive user experience.

Infinix Note 60 Pro performance and unique LED system explained

Under the hood, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, created via 4nm manufacturing process will power the Infinix Note 60 Pro, improving CPU/GPU performance creating smoother multitasking experiences and enhanced gaming experiences.

The Active Matrix LED back lighting system has been one of the most commercially publicized features of this device; allowing custom lighting patterns and allowing users to utilize NFC enabled devices to interact with the system creating a unique design feature of the Infinix Note 60 Pro, as compared to other cutting-edge smart phones.

Infinix Note 60 Pro RAM storage and AI features detailed

The Infinix Note 60 Pro phone is configured with 8 gigabytes of memory and offers an extension of up to an additional 8 GB of virtual RAM when needed. It will ship with two options for onboard storage, 128/256 GB. The operating system for the device will be Android 16-based XOS 16.

This device is equipped with a dedicated AI or artificial intelligence button, as well as a My Health application that tracks heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and heart rate variability; these applications further reaffirm the company’s commitment to blending performance with health monitoring capabilities.

Infinix Note 60 Pro camera and audio features highlighted

The camera configuration features two rear-facing cameras, consisting of a primary sensor 50 megapixels with optical image stabilization, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a front-facing camera 13 megapixels for taking self-portraits (selfies) and video calls.

The camera configuration provides users with an array of modes for taking pictures, for example, AI Cam, Super Night, Vlog, Dual Video, and Pro mode. The camera will support capturing video at a resolution of 4K. The device will come equipped with two stereo speakers tuned by Disney and will support high-resolution audio (Hi-res) and digital theater systems (DTS) for optimal sound quality.

Infinix Note 60 Pro boasts an impressive battery and many high-end capabilities

The Infinix Note 60 Pro also has one of the most noteworthy battery components on a midrange device, featuring a massive 6,500mAh battery as well as other charging options such as 90W wired fast charging, 30W wireless charging, and reverse charging. These charging options make it perfect for someone with a high usage of their phone on a daily basis.

The Infinix Note 60 Pro is also outfitted with many additional high-end features such as 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC capability, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and an IP64 dust and splash resistance rating. Accordingly, the goal of the Infinix Note 60 Pro is to provide an exceptional combination of performance, style, and battery performance for people who are in the midrange market.

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