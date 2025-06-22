Saudi Arabia Urges Restraint After U.S. Strikes Iranian Nuclear Sites

Saudi Arabia on Sunday expressed deep concern over the recent developments in Iran, particularly the US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, and called for restraint and de-escalation in the region.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is following with deep concern the developments in the Islamic Republic of Iran, particularly the targeting of Iranian nuclear facilities by the United States of America,” the Kingdom said in a post on X.

Reaffirming its earlier stand, the KSA Foreign Ministry in its official statement, “The Kingdom reaffirms the contents of its statement issued on June 13, 2025, in which it condemned and denounced the violation of the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Kingdom underscores the need to exert all possible efforts to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, and avoid further escalation.”

Calling for a peaceful solution, the Saudi ministry stated, “The Kingdom also calls on the international community to intensify its efforts during this highly sensitive period to reach a political solution that would bring an end to the crisis and open a new chapter for achieving security and stability in the region.”

In the early hours of Sunday, US forces struck three major Iranian nuclear sites in Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow. Fordow is considered Iran’s main uranium enrichment site, where uranium is enriched to 60 per cent.

According to a CNN report, the US used six Northrop Grumman-made B-2 Spirit bombers to drop a dozen GBU-57 A/B “bunker buster” bombs, also known as Massive Ordnance Penetrators (MOP), on Fordow. A US official confirmed that a full payload of bombs was used in the attack.

Following the strikes, US President Donald Trump addressed the nation and issued a stern warning to Iran. “There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we’ve witnessed over the last eight days,” Trump said from the White House on Saturday night (local time).

Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force launched a fresh wave of airstrikes on military targets in western Iran in response to Iranian missile attacks that injured civilians in Israel. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, “The IAF has begun a series of strikes toward military targets in western Iran. Additionally, this morning, the IAF struck missile launchers ready to launch toward Israeli territory, soldiers in the Iranian Armed Forces, and swiftly neutralised the launchers that launched missiles toward Israeli territory a short while ago.”

(With ANI Inputs)

