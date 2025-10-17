LIVE TV
Home > World > Seven Pakistani Soldiers Killed Along Afghan Border

Seven Pakistani Soldiers Killed Along Afghan Border

Seven Pakistani soldiers have been killed in a suspected suicide attack near the Afghan border at a security camp in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, amid rising tensions between the two countries. The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed the attack, saying a militant drove an explosives-laden vehicle into the boundary wall of a military camp housing Pakistani soldiers."

Seven Pakistani soldiers killed along Afghan border (Pic Credit: X)
Seven Pakistani soldiers killed along Afghan border (Pic Credit: X)

Seven Pakistani Soldiers Killed Along Afghan Border

Amidst heightened tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan seven Pakistani soldiers have been killed in a likely suicide attack close to Afghan border. 

The incident has been reported from a security forces camp in Mir Ali located in North Waziristan. 

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility of the attack. One militant rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the boundary wall of a fort that served as a military camp where Pakistani soldiers were stationed. 

This suicide bombing comes hours before Islamabad and Kabul were set to hold peace talks in Doha.

Militant attacks have long adversely affected Pakistan’s ties with the Afghan Taliban, which regained control of Kabul after US-led forces withdrew in 2021. 

“The ball was in the Afghan Taliban’s court for a permanent ceasefire, a day after a 48-hour truce was called in the wake of deadly cross-border clashes. Taliban administration should come forward if they are in favour of a permanent ceasefire,” said Pakistani PM Shabaz Sharif.  

The latest conflict between the two countries was triggered after Islamabad demanded that Kabul rein in militants who had stepped up attacks in Pakistan, saying they operated from havens in Afghanistan.

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 6:01 PM IST
