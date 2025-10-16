LIVE TV
Shocking Incident: Brain Surgeon Arrested After Allegedly Letting 12-Year-Old Daughter Drill Hole In Patient's Skull

Shocking Incident: Brain Surgeon Arrested After Allegedly Letting 12-Year-Old Daughter Drill Hole In Patient’s Skull

A brain surgeon in Austria was arrested and is facing a criminal trial after allegedly letting her 12-year-old daughter drill a hole in a patient’s skull during surgery.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 16, 2025 11:49:50 IST

A brain surgeon in Austria has been arrested and is now facing a criminal trial after allegedly allowing her 12-year-old daughter to drill a hole in a patient’s skull during surgery. The surgeon denies the claims, saying her comments to colleagues were “maternal pride” and not the truth.

What exactly happened?

The incident reportedly happened in January 2024 at Graz Regional Hospital in Graz, Austria. A 33-year-old farm worker, who had suffered a serious traumatic brain injury, was admitted for emergency surgery. Two doctors were involved: a senior physician and a neurosurgeon still in training.

According to the indictment, the neurosurgeon brought her young daughter into the operating room. Near the end of the procedure, she allegedly let her daughter drill a hole in the patient’s skull to insert a probe. She later reportedly boasted to nurses that her daughter had performed the operation, including what she called a “first gynecological hysterectomy,” though this was unrelated and appears to have been exaggerated.

The incident came to light after several hospital staff members made anonymous reports. During the trial, the surgeon denied letting her daughter operate on the patient. She told the court her “biggest mistake was letting her go to the operating table” but said her boast to nurses was a lie born of “bloody stupid maternal pride.”

However, her junior colleague confirmed that the 12-year-old did assist in drilling the hole, although he said he was always in control of the drill.

Prosecutor Julia Steiner criticised the surgeon’s actions, calling them an “incredible disrespect towards the patient.” Steiner also warned of the dangers involved, asking, “What would have happened if the drill had been defective and had not stopped automatically after breaking through the skull bone?” She said the risks in such a situation “cannot be downplayed.”

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 11:49 AM IST
