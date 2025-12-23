LIVE TV
Home > World > Shocking Incident In Netherlands: Car Rams Into Crowd Watching Light Parade, Nine Injured

Shocking Incident In Netherlands: Car Rams Into Crowd Watching Light Parade, Nine Injured

A car crashed into a crowd at Nunspeet’s Christmas light parade, injuring eight people, three seriously. Authorities are investigating, while emergency services assist victims, and the community reels from the shocking incident.

Shocking Incident In Netherlands: Car Rams Into Crowd Watching Light Parade, Nine Injured

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 23, 2025 02:57:52 IST

Shocking Incident In Netherlands: Car Rams Into Crowd Watching Light Parade, Nine Injured

Five Officers Injured In Car Crash at Dutch Winter Parade

Nunspeet, Netherlands: What was supposed to be a jolly winter scene soon turned into a scene of havoc when a vehicle crashed into the middle of a crowd gathered to see the annual Christmas light parade in the Nunspeet village in Gelderland. Eight individuals were injured, three of them in serious condition, while others were shocked and people scurried back to safety.

The Christmas Scene That Went Astray

The parade of lorries decorated with twinkling lights, one of the traditions that has always been adored to welcome the holiday season, was watched by hundreds of people. The incident happened during the festivities, and families, children, and some overly excited people were all enjoying the atmosphere when it suddenly turned into panic in a matter of moments.

Driver And Investigation

Authorities confirmed that the motorist was a 56-year-old local woman who sustained minor injuries and that there was no evidence indicating the collision was intentional. The police are still probing the series of events during the mishap and are inviting testimonies from bystanders that might help clarify the incident.

Response And Aftermath Of Emergency

There was a prompt response from the emergency services, and several air ambulances were sent to ferry the injured to the closest hospitals. The locals are stunned, and the community is standing by the victims. Although the cause is still under investigation, the incident itself is a vivid lesson of how fast a joyful event can transform into chaos.

(This Is A developing Story….)

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 2:55 AM IST
Shocking Incident In Netherlands: Car Rams Into Crowd Watching Light Parade, Nine Injured

QUICK LINKS