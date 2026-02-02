‘So Dark At Night’: Did Elon Musk Visit Epstein-Linked Islands? Daughter Vivian Wilson’s Chilling Childhood Memory Sparks Fresh Questions

Vivian Wilson, the estranged daughter of tech billionaire Elon Musk, has broken her silence after her father’s name appeared in the newly released Epstein files. She shared memories from her childhood that relate to the timing and places mentioned in the documents. The reaction adds a personal dimension to the growing public scrutiny around Musk’s connections to the late convicted sex offender.

As per reports, the files in question were released by the US Department of Justice, and include a vast number of emails and records tied to Jeffrey Epstein’s network. Among them were exchanges between Musk and Epstein from as far back as 2012 and 2013. In these exchanges Musk and Epstein were discussing possible visits to Epstein’s private island and social events.

‘So Dark at Night’: Childhood Island Trips Recalled by Elon Musk’s Daughter

In response to the media attention, Vivian Wilson took to social media to speak out. She recalled a specific memory from her childhood involving travel in the Caribbean, around the same places and time referenced in the released emails. In her post, she wrote that, “There was this boat ride from St Vincent to St Barth’s I remember from when I was little. We used to visit around the holidays. I remember the sea being so dark at night.”

Her comment suggests that the family was indeed in the region at the time mentioned in the files, though she did not detail anything beyond the memory of the boat trip and the darkness of the sea. Her long post added context to the statements circulating online and helped corroborate some elements of the timeline in the documents, even as Elon Musk has publicly denied any improper connections.

Epstein Emails Resurface, Elon Musk’s Name Draws Attention

According to reports, Elon Musk has responded to the release of the files with strong denials. He has called the documents a “distraction” and said the emails could be “misinterpreted” to smear his reputation. Musk wrote on X that he had “very little correspondence” with Epstein, and claimed he “declined repeated invitations” to visit the notorious island, and never flew on Epstein’s jet.

In a separate post, Elon Musk said he is more concerned about seeing justice for Epstein’s victims. He wrote that prosecuting those who “committed serious crimes involving Epstein, especially regarding heinous exploitation of underage girls” should be the priority, and that the file release itself could become “performative” without real action.

Vivian’s comments have drawn attention because they come at a time when many high-profile names appear in the newly released records, rekindling public debate about Epstein’s connections and influence. While Elon Musk maintains he never visited the island or engaged in wrongdoing, his daughter’s recollection of family trips to the Caribbean adds another layer to the unfolding story.

