Soccer-Matildas coach ready for Kerr return but undecided on captaincy

SYDNEY, Oct 8 (Reuters) – Australia women's coach Joe Montemurro is looking forward to welcoming Sam Kerr back for friendlies against Wales and England this month, but said he had not broached the subject of whether the prolific striker would retain the captaincy. Kerr, who has scored 69 international goals for Australia, last played for the Matildas in November 2023 and only recently returned to the pitch in a limited role for her club Chelsea after recovering from a serious knee injury. Montemurro suggested the 31-year-old was likely to be in the squad he announces on Friday for friendlies against Wales and England, but said her return to international football would be similarly managed. "It's great to see her back," Montemurro told Australian media on Wednesday. "Obviously I've had a few discussions with her, and I think the great thing is that she's really got an enthusiasm and a real passion back for the game. That's the first and foremost important part of that. "She hasn't played 90 minutes yet. So we'll just see getting closer to camp what sort of minutes we believe is going to be the best for her so that we make this return perfect both from a football and a mental perspective." Arsenal defender Steph Catley has worn the captain's armband in Kerr's absence and Montemurro said there had been no conversations about who would lead the team out in Cardiff on October 25 and Derby three days later. "Integrating her is probably the first and foremost thing," he said. "I haven't spoken to anyone about it. The captaincy will be assessed once we get closer to the first game." Australia host the Women's Asian Cup in March next year and Montemurro had some good news about the return of forward Mary Fowler, who also suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in April. "Hopefully at the end of the year we'll see her getting some game time at (Manchester) City," Montemurro said. "She's travelling really well and fingers crossed the Asian Cup is looking really, really positive from that perspective." (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Jamie Freed)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)