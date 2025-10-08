LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bilaspur news donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife Bilaspur news donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife Bilaspur news donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife Bilaspur news donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bilaspur news donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife Bilaspur news donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife Bilaspur news donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife Bilaspur news donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife
LIVE TV
Home > World > Soccer-Matildas coach ready for Kerr return but undecided on captaincy

Soccer-Matildas coach ready for Kerr return but undecided on captaincy

Soccer-Matildas coach ready for Kerr return but undecided on captaincy

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 8, 2025 09:22:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Soccer-Matildas coach ready for Kerr return but undecided on captaincy

SYDNEY, Oct 8 (Reuters) – Australia women's coach Joe Montemurro is looking forward to welcoming Sam Kerr back for friendlies against Wales and England this month, but said he had not broached the subject of whether the prolific striker would retain the captaincy. Kerr, who has scored 69 international goals for Australia, last played for the Matildas in November 2023 and only recently returned to the pitch in a limited role for her club Chelsea after recovering from a serious knee injury. Montemurro suggested the 31-year-old was likely to be in the squad he announces on Friday for friendlies against Wales and England, but said her return to international football would be similarly managed. "It's great to see her back," Montemurro told Australian media on Wednesday. "Obviously I've had a few discussions with her, and I think the great thing is that she's really got an enthusiasm and a real passion back for the game. That's the first and foremost important part of that. "She hasn't played 90 minutes yet. So we'll just see getting closer to camp what sort of minutes we believe is going to be the best for her so that we make this return perfect both from a football and a mental perspective." Arsenal defender Steph Catley has worn the captain's armband in Kerr's absence and Montemurro said there had been no conversations about who would lead the team out in Cardiff on October 25 and Derby three days later. "Integrating her is probably the first and foremost thing," he said. "I haven't spoken to anyone about it. The captaincy will be assessed once we get closer to the first game." Australia host the Women's Asian Cup in March next year and Montemurro had some good news about the return of forward Mary Fowler, who also suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in April. "Hopefully at the end of the year we'll see her getting some game time at (Manchester) City," Montemurro said. "She's travelling really well and fingers crossed the Asian Cup is looking really, really positive from that perspective." (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Jamie Freed)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 8, 2025 9:22 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

BRIEF-Apiam Animal Health Gives Update On Adamantem Proposal
AUSTRALIA PM ALBANESE: WILL BOOST DEFENCE PARTNERSHIP, EXPAND ECONOMIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SINGAPORE
Gaza War Talks In Egypt: Donald Trump Sees ‘Real Chance’ For Ceasefire As Israel Remembers October 7
CHINESE HACKERS SAID TO TARGET U.S. LAW FIRMS -NEW YORK TIMES
Acadia Healthcare names Todd Young as CFO amid activist investor pressure

LATEST NEWS

Soccer-Matildas coach ready for Kerr return but undecided on captaincy
Indian Air Force Day 2025: Nation Celebrates 93 Years Of Valour, Best Wishes To Share
Exclusive-Data streaming software maker Confluent explores sale, sources say
Weather Update: Delhi Wakes Up Shivering As Heavy Rain Dips Temperature, Will It Rain Again Today?
Cape Verde a win away from World Cup qualification
EIA hikes US oil output forecast, says oversupply will slash prices
Congo's stand-up comics take aim at country's grinding war
Cape Verde a win away from World Cup qualification
Don’t Cross ‘Lakshman Rekha’: Says Vice President CP Radhakrishnan In First Rajya Sabha Meeting With Floor Leaders
Cape Verde a win away from World Cup qualification
Soccer-Matildas coach ready for Kerr return but undecided on captaincy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Soccer-Matildas coach ready for Kerr return but undecided on captaincy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Soccer-Matildas coach ready for Kerr return but undecided on captaincy
Soccer-Matildas coach ready for Kerr return but undecided on captaincy
Soccer-Matildas coach ready for Kerr return but undecided on captaincy
Soccer-Matildas coach ready for Kerr return but undecided on captaincy

QUICK LINKS