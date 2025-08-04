Home > World > Trains Cancelled, Travel Warnings Issued As Storm Floris Hits Scotland

A rare summer storm, Floris, struck Scotland with strong winds and heavy rain, disrupting trains, roads, and ferry services. The Edinburgh Military Tattoo cancelled performances, and travel warnings urged people to prepare for winter-like weather. Officials stressed safety and securing garden equipment to prevent accidents.

Storm Floris hit Scotland with 85 mph winds, causing travel chaos and event cancellations. (Photo: X)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 4, 2025 15:53:00 IST

A rare summer storm named Floris has swept across Scotland, causing major travel disruptions and forcing the cancellation of popular events, Sky News reported on Monday. The UK’s Meteorological Office issued an “amber” wind warning for Scotland, suggesting possible danger to life and property with gusts reportedly reaching up to 85 mph (137 kph) and heavy rain.

Notably, the extreme weather event is unfolding a a time when Scotland witnesses a heavy footfall of tourists during the busy season. While the Edinburgh Fringe Festival reportedly operated in full swing, the Edinburgh Military Tattoo had cancelled Monday’s outdoor bagpipe and drum performance at Edinburgh Castle on account of the intense weather.

Transport Chaos Across Scotland

Train operator ScotRail cancelled many services, especially in the west and along the west coast, after storm damage to overhead wires and power losses on key lines. The Caledonian Sleeper also cancelled some services.

Road travel was affected as well. 

AAccording to the report, the Tyne Bridge on the A1 was closed in both directions because of strong winds, with traffic diverted along the A199. The A78 near Glasgow reportedly saw lane closures and full closures due to flooding and fallen trees.

The Forth Bridge had restricted double-decker buses as winds soared past 80 mph. Ferry services were also impacted – Corran Ferry suspended operations, and Orkney Ferries cancelled some routes or brought schedules forward to avoid the worst weather.

Government and Police Urge Caution

Scottish government minister Angela Constance advised travellers to “consider this a winter journey as opposed to a summer journey”, while also urging residents to “make sure you’ve got warm clothes, food, water, plenty of fuel and that your mobile phone is charged up.”

ScotRail reminded the public to secure garden equipment, including trampolines and tents to prevent them from blowing onto railway tracks. “Anyone with garden equipment… should secure items so that they don’t blow onto the tracks and interfere with lineside equipment,” ScotRail said, according to The Associated Press.

Police Scotland, meanwhile, stressed on the seriousness of the amber warning, advising people to “consider delaying their travel altogether until conditions improve.” Their tips include charging phones, planning alternative routes, carrying warm clothes and food, and not ignoring road closure signs.

The amber warning, initially issued for until 10 pm, was extended until 11 pm and subsequently expanded to include Orkney.

