Supreme Court/Oct 20-24

THE REUTERS DAYBOOK SUPREME COURT DIARY The week of October 20, 2025

Monday
SUPREME COURT
9:30 a.m.: Issues orders.
Note: The court resumes oral arguments on Nov. 3.

Tuesday
SUPREME COURT
Not in session.
Note: The court resumes oral arguments on Nov. 3.

Wednesday
SUPREME COURT
Not in session.
Note: The court resumes oral arguments on Nov. 3.

Thursday
SUPREME COURT
Not in session.
Note: The court resumes oral arguments on Nov. 3.

Friday
SUPREME COURT
Not in session.
Note: The court resumes oral arguments on Nov. 3.

