Home > World > Supreme Court/Oct 20-24

Supreme Court/Oct 20-24

Supreme Court/Oct 20-24

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 17, 2025 21:32:22 IST

Supreme Court/Oct 20-24

THE REUTERS DAYBOOK SUPREME COURT DIARY The week of October 20, 2025 —– The court diary editor is Timothy Ryan, reachable at 202-898-8345 or Tim.Ryan@TR.com or DCDaybook@yahoo.com. To reach the court's public information office, dial 202-479-3211. To reach the court's opinion line, dial 202-479-3360. The Supreme Court's website is www.supremecourt.gov. —– —– Monday SUPREME COURT 9:30 a.m.: Issues orders. Note: The court resumes oral arguments on Nov. 3. Tuesday SUPREME COURT Not in session. Note: The court resumes oral arguments on Nov. 3. Wednesday SUPREME COURT Not in session. Note: The court resumes oral arguments on Nov. 3. Thursday SUPREME COURT Not in session. Note: The court resumes oral arguments on Nov. 3. Friday SUPREME COURT Not in session. Note: The court resumes oral arguments on Nov. 3. —– —– The Reuters Daybook Supreme Court Diary The week of October 20, 2025 REUTERS

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 9:32 PM IST
