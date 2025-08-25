LIVE TV
Home > World > Taiwan Foreign Minister Slams China After Being Shut Out of Pacific Islands Forum

Taiwan Foreign Minister Slams China After Being Shut Out of Pacific Islands Forum

Taiwan FM Lin stressed that Taipei would continue to contribute to Pacific development through alternative channels despite its absence from this year's meeting.

Taiwan FM Lin Chia-Lung (Credit - ANI via Reuters)
Taiwan FM Lin Chia-Lung (Credit - ANI via Reuters)

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 25, 2025 14:40:26 IST

Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung termed China a “regional troublemaker” after the Solomon Islands barred Taiwan and other dialogue partners, including the US, from the upcoming Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Leaders’ Meeting, Taipei Times reported, citing an Australian daily. 

Statement on Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung

Lin said the decision to exclude development partners from the September 8 summit was taken under Beijing’s influence. He explained that while the US and China maintain embassies in Honiara and could engage with participants in an unofficial setting, Taiwan would be excluded, Taipei Times noted, citing an Australian Daily. 

Lin stressed that Taipei would continue to contribute to Pacific development through alternative channels despite its absence from this year’s meeting.

He called the move “a loss for the island nations,” saying Taiwan has long been a partner in regional growth. Citing the “Pacific Way” of inclusiveness, Lin warned that excluding dialogue partners undermines the forum’s ability to address common challenges, as per Taipei Times. 

According to Taipei Times, Palau, a diplomatic ally of Taiwan, is scheduled to host the leaders’ meeting next year. Lin said Taiwan looks forward to joining and demonstrating its role in regional development. Rejecting Beijing’s claims over Taiwan, Lin underlined that the People’s Republic of China “has never ruled Taiwan for even a single day,” and noted that UN Resolution 2758 does not refer to Taiwan, according to Taipei Times. 

Calling China’s narrative “the emperor’s new clothes,” he said, “Telling a lie 100 times does not make it true.” Lin added that Taiwan is pushing back against Beijing’s suppression through deeper international cooperation, practical contributions, and sustained diplomatic outreach. (ANI)

