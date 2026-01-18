Tariff Threats and Tensions: Europe Stands With Denmark and Greenland Against Trump

Several European countries have come together to express support and solidarity with Denmark and Greenland amid threats by US President Donald Trump to impose tariffs on European nations unless Denmark agrees to sell Greenland.

European Nations Rally Behind Denmark And Greenland

In a joint statement shared by the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom said that the military exercise ‘Arctic Endurance’ poses no threat to any country. The statement reaffirmed full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland and warned that tariff threats could seriously undermine transatlantic relations.

‘Arctic Endurance’ Poses No Threat, Say Allies

“As members of NATO, we are committed to strengthening Arctic security as a shared transatlantic interest,” the statement said. It added that the pre-coordinated Danish exercise conducted with allies was a response to growing security needs in the region and did not threaten any nation.

The countries also stressed their commitment to sovereignty and territorial integrity, warning that tariff threats risk triggering a “dangerous downward spiral.” They pledged to remain united and coordinated in their response.

Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Greenland Sale

The statement followed comments by Trump on Saturday, in which he threatened to impose tariffs on the United Kingdom and several European countries unless they agreed to sell Greenland to the United States. Trump claimed the move was necessary for US national security, citing growing Chinese and Russian interest in the Arctic territory.

Tariff Timeline: 10% From February, 25% From June

In his post, Trump warned that tariffs of 10 per cent would be imposed from February 1, 2026, rising to 25 per cent from June 1, 2026, if a deal was not reached. He said it was “time for Denmark to give back” after years of US support.

Trump named Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland as the countries that would face the proposed tariffs.

Greenland’s Strategic Importance and NATO Concerns

Trump has repeatedly pushed for the acquisition of Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, arguing that its strategic location and mineral resources are vital to US security amid rising Arctic competition.

Denmark And Greenland Reject US Proposal

Leaders in both Denmark and Greenland have firmly rejected the idea, emphasising Greenland’s right to self-determination. The escalating rhetoric has sparked concern within NATO, with several European leaders warning that any attempt by the US to seize Greenland could severely damage , or even threaten , the future of the transatlantic alliance.

(This article has been syndicate from ANI)

Also Read: Donald Trump Calls Ali Khamenei A ‘Sick Man’; Says ‘It’s Time To Look For New Leadership In Iran’..