LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Donald Trump Gaza plan india vs new zealand Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI ar rahman ali khamenei Donald Trump Gaza plan india vs new zealand Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI ar rahman ali khamenei Donald Trump Gaza plan india vs new zealand Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI ar rahman ali khamenei Donald Trump Gaza plan india vs new zealand Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI ar rahman ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Donald Trump Gaza plan india vs new zealand Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI ar rahman ali khamenei Donald Trump Gaza plan india vs new zealand Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI ar rahman ali khamenei Donald Trump Gaza plan india vs new zealand Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI ar rahman ali khamenei Donald Trump Gaza plan india vs new zealand Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI ar rahman ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > World > Tariff Threats and Tensions: Europe Stands With Denmark and Greenland Against Trump

Tariff Threats and Tensions: Europe Stands With Denmark and Greenland Against Trump

European nations voiced strong support for Denmark and Greenland after US President Donald Trump threatened tariffs over Greenland, warning the move could undermine sovereignty, NATO unity, and transatlantic relations.

Tariff Threats and Tensions: Europe Stands With Denmark and Greenland Against Trump
Tariff Threats and Tensions: Europe Stands With Denmark and Greenland Against Trump

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 18, 2026 23:04:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tariff Threats and Tensions: Europe Stands With Denmark and Greenland Against Trump

Several European countries have come together to express support and solidarity with Denmark and Greenland amid threats by US President Donald Trump to impose tariffs on European nations unless Denmark agrees to sell Greenland.

You Might Be Interested In

European Nations Rally Behind Denmark And Greenland

In a joint statement shared by the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom said that the military exercise ‘Arctic Endurance’ poses no threat to any country. The statement reaffirmed full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland and warned that tariff threats could seriously undermine transatlantic relations.

‘Arctic Endurance’ Poses No Threat, Say Allies

“As members of NATO, we are committed to strengthening Arctic security as a shared transatlantic interest,” the statement said. It added that the pre-coordinated Danish exercise conducted with allies was a response to growing security needs in the region and did not threaten any nation.

You Might Be Interested In

The countries also stressed their commitment to sovereignty and territorial integrity, warning that tariff threats risk triggering a “dangerous downward spiral.” They pledged to remain united and coordinated in their response.

Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Greenland Sale

The statement followed comments by Trump on Saturday, in which he threatened to impose tariffs on the United Kingdom and several European countries unless they agreed to sell Greenland to the United States. Trump claimed the move was necessary for US national security, citing growing Chinese and Russian interest in the Arctic territory.

Tariff Timeline: 10% From February, 25% From June

In his post, Trump warned that tariffs of 10 per cent would be imposed from February 1, 2026, rising to 25 per cent from June 1, 2026, if a deal was not reached. He said it was “time for Denmark to give back” after years of US support.

Trump named Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland as the countries that would face the proposed tariffs.

Greenland’s Strategic Importance and NATO Concerns

Trump has repeatedly pushed for the acquisition of Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, arguing that its strategic location and mineral resources are vital to US security amid rising Arctic competition.

Denmark And Greenland Reject US Proposal

Leaders in both Denmark and Greenland have firmly rejected the idea, emphasising Greenland’s right to self-determination. The escalating rhetoric has sparked concern within NATO, with several European leaders warning that any attempt by the US to seize Greenland could severely damage , or even threaten , the future of the transatlantic alliance.

(This article has been syndicate from ANI)

Also Read: Donald Trump Calls Ali Khamenei A ‘Sick Man’; Says ‘It’s Time To Look For New Leadership In Iran’..

First published on: Jan 18, 2026 11:04 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Denmark Greenland disputedonald trumpEurope supports DenmarkGreenland saleUS tariff threat

RELATED News

Deadly Blast At China Steel Factory Kills Two, Five Workers Still Missing, Rescue Operations Launched

Iran Accuses Washington Of Fuelling Unrest, US Says Attack On American Assets Would Invite ‘Very Strong Force

‘Cannot Be Blackmailed’: How European Countries Reacted To Trump’s 10% Tariff Threat Over Greenland

Trump Invites Cash-Strapped Pakistan To Join New Board of Peace For Gaza A Day After Asking Nations To Donate At Least $1 Billion For Extended Membership

Indian-Origin Motel Owners Arrested After FBI Raid Exposes Drug, Sex Trafficking Hub in Virginia, Face 10 Years Minimum In Jail

LATEST NEWS

What Records Has Virat Kohli Broken Till Now? 28,000 Runs, No.1 Rank, Endless Centuries; A Kohli Masterclass

Ravindra Jadeja To Call Time On ODIs? Former Teammate’s Post Triggers Retirement Talk

Seven Soldiers Injured In A Gunfight In Jammu And Kashmir’s Kishtwar; 3 Jaish Terrorists ‘Holed Up’

Virat Kohli’s Ton Goes In Vain As New Zealand Register 41-Run Win Against India In 3rd ODI; Win Series 2-1

Historic Milestone: Rohit Sharma Emerges As 6th Cricketer To Play 100 ODIs In India, Chases Cricket Legends’ Records

Is Pakistan Threatening to Quit T20 World Cup 2026? Mohsin Naqvi May Rethink Participation Amid Rising India–Bangladesh Tensions

Jhansi Horror: Retired Railway Employee Kills Partner, Dismembers Her, Burns Body In Chilling Attempt To Erase Evidence

Glenn Phillips’ 83-Ball Century Dominates In Indore, Propels New Zealand To Fifth Spot In ODI Rankings; Fans Say ‘He Stole The Game’

Vidarbha Crowned Vijay Hazare Trophy Champions After Atharva Taide, Bowlers Unleash Brilliant Show

Shutting Down Rift Rumours? Babar Azam Consoles Steve Smith After Latter Drops Catch During A BBL Game, Watch

Tariff Threats and Tensions: Europe Stands With Denmark and Greenland Against Trump

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tariff Threats and Tensions: Europe Stands With Denmark and Greenland Against Trump

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tariff Threats and Tensions: Europe Stands With Denmark and Greenland Against Trump
Tariff Threats and Tensions: Europe Stands With Denmark and Greenland Against Trump
Tariff Threats and Tensions: Europe Stands With Denmark and Greenland Against Trump
Tariff Threats and Tensions: Europe Stands With Denmark and Greenland Against Trump

QUICK LINKS