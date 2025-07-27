Home > World > Is Donald Trump’s Brokered Ceasefire Falling Apart? Cambodia, Thailand Trade Fresh Blows

Fresh border clashes erupted between Cambodia and Thailand on Sunday, just hours after US President Donald Trump claimed both sides had agreed to begin ceasefire talks. The renewed fighting, centered near disputed temple sites, killed over 30 and displaced more than 200,000. Both nations now accuse each other of targeting civilians despite diplomatic overtures.

Cambodia and Thailand trade fire despite agreeing to ceasefire talks after Donald Trump's mediation attempt. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: July 27, 2025 19:28:57 IST

Cambodia and Thailand on Sunday accused each other of launching artillery attacks, just hours after US President Donald Trump said both countries had agreed to hash out a ceasefire, Al Jazeera reported.

Fresh Attacks After Cambodia,Thailand Agree For Talks

The attacks on Sunday came after both sides said they were willing to start talks to end the fighting over their border dispute after Trump spoke to their leaders late on Saturday.

Also Read: Donald Trump Remembers India-Pakistan: Offers to Mediate in Thailand-Cambodia Clashes

Four days after the worst fighting in more than a decade broke out between the Southeast Asian neighbours, the death toll stood above 30, including 13 civilians in Thailand and eight in Cambodia.

Over 2,00,000 people have also been evacuated from border areas in the two countries, authorities said, as per Al Jazeera.
Cambodia said it fully endorsed Trump’s call for an immediate ceasefire.

Thailand Thanks Donnald Donald Trump But Blames Cambodia For Targeting Civilians

Thailand, on the other hand, said while it was grateful to Trump, it could not begin talks while Cambodia was targeting its civilians, a claim that Phnom Penh has denied.

“We have proposed a bilateral between our foreign ministers to conclude the conditions for a ceasefire and drawing back troops and long-range weapons,” acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai told reporters, before heading off to visit border areas.

However, artillery exchanges broke out on Sunday morning, with both nations blaming each other, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence said Thailand shelled and launched ground assaults on Sunday morning at a number of points along the border. The ministry’s spokesperson said heavy artillery was fired at historic temple complexes.

Thailand-Cambodia Conflict

Meanwhile, the Thai army said Cambodian forces fired shots into several areas, including near civilian homes, early on Sunday and were mobilising long-range rocket launchers.

Thailand and Cambodia have bickered for decades over undemarcated points along their 817km (508-mile) land border, with ownership of the ancient Hindu temples of Ta Moan Thom and the 11th-century Preah Vihear central to the dispute, Al Jazeera reported.

Preah Vihear was awarded to Cambodia by the International Court of Justice in 1962, but tensions escalated in 2008 after Cambodia tried to list it as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and skirmishes over several years killed at least a dozen people, Al Jazeera reported.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Donald Trump Says Thailand, Cambodia Agree to Immediate Ceasefire Talks Amid Border Clashes

