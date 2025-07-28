Thailand Shooting: Gunman Kills 6 Including Himself At Bangkok Food Market

Thailand Shooting: A gunman opened fire on Monday in an incident of a mass shooting in fresh food market in Bangkok, Thailand killing six including the gunman.

The four among the deceased were security guards working at the market, according to the authorities.

Thailand Shooting: Gunman Kills Himself After Opening Fire

According to a Reuters report, the attacker opened fire in the crowded Or Tor Kor Market which is located near the popular Chatuchak Market. The shooter took his own life after firing at the security gaurds.

The Erawan Emergency Medical Centre, which tracks hospital incidents in Bangkok, confirmed that the six victims include four security guards, a woman, and the gunman himself.

“Police are investigating the motive. So far it’s a mass shooting,” said Worapat Sukthai, deputy police chief of Bangkok’s Bang Sue district, speaking to AFP. He added that the authorities are also probing “for any possible link” between the shooting and ongoing border tensions between Thailand and Cambodia.

Thailand Shooting Another Case of Surging Gun Violence Across The Country

The incident is the latest in a string of gun-related attacks that have rocked the country in recent years. In May 2025, a 33-year-old man killed three people, two women and one man, in a shooting spree in the Ban Don Subdistrict of U Thong District. The attack occurred just 50 metres from Wat Yang Sawang Arom School, prompting a swift evacuation of students.

Earlier, in October 2023, a 14-year-old boy opened fire at Siam Paragon mall in Bangkok, killing two and injuring several others. A year before that, in one of the country’s deadliest mass killings, a former Royal Thai Police officer massacred 36 people, including 24 children, at a child care centre in northeast Thailand before killing his wife, stepson, and himself.

