Home > World > Thailand Shooting: Gunman Kills 6 Including Himself At Bangkok Food Market

Thailand Shooting: Gunman Kills 6 Including Himself At Bangkok Food Market

A gunman opened fire at Bangkok’s Or Tor Kor Market on Monday, killing six people, including four security guards and himself. Authorities confirmed the shooting happened near the busy Chatuchak Market, sending panic across the area. Police are investigating the motive, including potential links to Thailand-Cambodia border tensions.

Gunman kills 6, including himself, in mass shooting at Bangkok’s Or Tor Kor Market; probe underway into motive, say police. Photo/X.
Gunman kills 6, including himself, in mass shooting at Bangkok’s Or Tor Kor Market; probe underway into motive, say police. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: July 28, 2025 14:29:01 IST

Thailand Shooting: A gunman opened fire on Monday in an incident of a mass shooting in fresh food market in Bangkok, Thailand killing six including the gunman. 

The four among the deceased were security guards working at the market, according to the authorities.

Thailand Shooting: Gunman Kills Himself After Opening Fire

According to a Reuters report, the attacker opened fire in the crowded Or Tor Kor Market which is located near the popular Chatuchak Market. The shooter took his own life after firing at the security gaurds.

Also Read: Donald Trump Says Thailand, Cambodia Agree to Immediate Ceasefire Talks Amid Border Clashes

The Erawan Emergency Medical Centre, which tracks hospital incidents in Bangkok, confirmed that the six victims include four security guards, a woman, and the gunman himself.

“Police are investigating the motive. So far it’s a mass shooting,” said Worapat Sukthai, deputy police chief of Bangkok’s Bang Sue district, speaking to AFP. He added that the authorities are also probing “for any possible link” between the shooting and ongoing border tensions between Thailand and Cambodia.

Thailand Shooting Another Case of Surging Gun Violence Across The Country

The incident is the latest in a string of gun-related attacks that have rocked the country in recent years. In May 2025, a 33-year-old man killed three people, two women and one man, in a shooting spree in the Ban Don Subdistrict of U Thong District. The attack occurred just 50 metres from Wat Yang Sawang Arom School, prompting a swift evacuation of students.

Earlier, in October 2023, a 14-year-old boy opened fire at Siam Paragon mall in Bangkok, killing two and injuring several others. A year before that, in one of the country’s deadliest mass killings, a former Royal Thai Police officer massacred 36 people, including 24 children, at a child care centre in northeast Thailand before killing his wife, stepson, and himself.

Also Read: Is Donald Trump’s Brokered Ceasefire Falling Apart? Cambodia, Thailand Trade Fresh Blows

Tags: home-hero-pos-1thailandWorld news

RELATED News

‘We’ll Fight China Together’: UK Defence Secretary Declares Support Against Beijing Threat Over Taiwan
Why Did The EU Suspend $1.7B In Aid To Ukraine? Explained
US Judge Blocks Donald Trump’s Move to Cancel Humanities Grants Over Free Speech Concerns: What To Know
Why Jensen Huang Wouldn’t Choose To Build Nvidia Again? Tech Leader Reveals In A Podcast
Jeff Bezos Reveals The Real Cause Of His Stress And How He Shuts It Down Instantly | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO Oversubscribed On Day 3: Fear Of FOMO? Check This Out
81-Year-Old George Lucas Makes Debut At San Diego Comic-Con, Gets Standing Ovation As Fans Get First Look At His Museum
Mahavatar Narsimha Roars Loud With 400% Box Office Jump, Smashes Rs11.35 Cr Hindi Opening Weekend – Fans Go Wild!
Thailand Shooting: Gunman Kills 6 Including Himself At Bangkok Food Market
Is It Safe for Kidney Patients to Eat Raw Onions? Check What You Should Know
Who is Narayan Jagadeesan? Everything You Need To Know About Rishabh Pant’s Replacement For 5th Test
Ilaiyaraaja vs Sony: Supreme Court Rejects National Award Winning Music Composer’s Request Amid Dispute
Who Is Danny Ramirez? Jessica Alba Confirms New Relationship With A PDA-Filled Outing
Sunny Deol Meets Dalai Lama In Ladakh, Expresses Gratitude Amid ‘Border 2’ And ‘Ramayana’ Buzz
Cash-At-Home Controversy: “You should have filed….” Supreme Court Tells Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal
Thailand Shooting: Gunman Kills 6 Including Himself At Bangkok Food Market

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Thailand Shooting: Gunman Kills 6 Including Himself At Bangkok Food Market

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Thailand Shooting: Gunman Kills 6 Including Himself At Bangkok Food Market
Thailand Shooting: Gunman Kills 6 Including Himself At Bangkok Food Market
Thailand Shooting: Gunman Kills 6 Including Himself At Bangkok Food Market
Thailand Shooting: Gunman Kills 6 Including Himself At Bangkok Food Market

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?