Home > World > Thailand: Crane Crashes, Falls On High-Speed Train, Kills 22, Dozens Injured – What We Know

A passenger train traveling from Bangkok to northeastern Thailand derailed on Wednesday after a construction crane toppled onto it. At least 22 people were killed and several others were injured in the accident. Rescue teams have extinguished the fire and continue operations at the site.

Thailand train derailed by fallen crane, killing 22. Photos: X.
Thailand train derailed by fallen crane, killing 22. Photos: X.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 14, 2026 10:35:16 IST

Thailand Train Accident: A train traveling from Thailand’s capital to the country’s northeast was derailed on Wednesday after a construction crane fell on top of one of its carriages, killing at least 22 people and injuring several others, police said.

The accident took place on Wednesday morning in the Sikhio district of Nakhon Ratchasima province, 230 km (143 miles) northeast of Bangkok, on a train bound for Ubon Ratchathani province.

Local police told Reuters by phone that a crane working on a high-speed rail project collapsed and hit the passing train, causing it to derail and briefly catch fire.

The fire has been extinguished and rescue work in now underway, police said.

Developing story, more to follow.

With inputs from agencies

First published on: Jan 14, 2026 10:33 AM IST
