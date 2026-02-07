LIVE TV
The Epstein Files PDF: Is THIS Word Repeated 859 Times In The Documents Fueling New 'Secret Code' Conspiracy Theories?

The Epstein files contain an immense amount of content, ranging between regular messages and blatant evidence, so that single patterns are not an effective way to prove hidden messages.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 7, 2026 09:15:24 IST

Recently, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) has published millions of pages of previously undisclosed documents related to the investigations of Jeffrey Epstein, the sex offender who had been convicted. Part of the bulk of material that has now been made publicly available includes court filings, emails, and exhibits of several investigations that happened across over a decade, under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Having published approximately 3.5 million pages at this point and still more to release, scholars, journalists, and ordinary citizens have been scurrying through the files to find something new about Epstein and his operations, network and allegations against powerful people.

What Is The ‘Word’?

With this investigation, one word, pizza, is used multiple times throughout the paperwork, with the word reportedly used 859 times, leading to a significant media buzz on the internet. Other social media users and commentators have theorized that such a recurrence might be a hidden cipher to some illegal activity or criminal actions within the Epstein network, which has led to parallels with previously debunked conspiracy theories such as the far-fetched idea of the so-called Pizzagate. Other recurrent terms and so-called symbols are also the subject of online debates, and some of them contain coded references to trafficking operations. Nevertheless, linguists and data analysts warn not to infer that repeated words in the daily use of a large amount of data are some latent meaning that has not been explicitly corroborated. 

The Epstein Files PDF

Investigators and legal experts underline that even the occurrence of a commonly used word does not indicate that it is used as code, in most instances, common words exist just because of their frequency of occurrence in communications or even in mails. The files contain an immense amount of content, ranging between regular messages and blatant evidence, so that single patterns are not an effective way to prove hidden messages. The law enforcers have repeated that the accusations and evidences of wrong are usually based on documented actions and eyewitnesses, rather than on the use of words, and that speculative meanings are to be approached with skepticism. 

Also Read: US Slaps Fresh Iran Oil Sanctions Just After Oman Talks, Escalating Tensions Amid Fragile Diplomatic Efforts

QUICK LINKS