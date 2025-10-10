LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama pakistan haryana islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama pakistan haryana islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama pakistan haryana islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama pakistan haryana
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama pakistan haryana islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama pakistan haryana islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama pakistan haryana islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama pakistan haryana
LIVE TV
Home > World > This Country Plans To Ban Burqa, Niqab At Public Places, Reason Is…

This Country Plans To Ban Burqa, Niqab At Public Places, Reason Is…

If passed, the law would make it illegal to wear garments that cover the face in public areas, schools, universities, shops, and offices.

Representational image (Image source: Pexels)
Representational image (Image source: Pexels)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 10, 2025 11:09:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

This Country Plans To Ban Burqa, Niqab At Public Places, Reason Is…

Italy’s ruling party, Brothers of Italy, has announced plans to propose a law that would ban the wearing of burqas and niqabs in all public spaces across the country. The party says the move is aimed at fighting what it calls “Islamic separatism.”

Lawmaker Andrea Delmastro, one of the bill’s sponsors, said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that “religious freedom is sacred, but it must be exercised in the open, in full respect of our constitution and the principles of the Italian state.”

If passed, the law would make it illegal to wear garments that cover the face in public areas, schools, universities, shops, and offices. The burqa is a full-body covering that hides the eyes behind a mesh screen, while the niqab leaves the eyes visible. People who violate the law could face fines ranging from 300 to 3,000 euros ($350 to $3,500). The bill says the measure is intended to fight “religious radicalisation and religiously-motivated hatred.”

Italy would join over 20 countries that have some form of ban on full-face coverings. France became the first European country to impose a full burqa ban in 2011. Other countries with restrictions include Austria, Turkey, Tunisia, Sri Lanka, and Switzerland. The European Court of Human Rights has generally supported these bans, arguing that they can help preserve social cohesion. For example, in 2017, it upheld Belgium’s burqa ban.

Some Italian regions already have rules against face coverings. In 2015, Lombardy banned people from entering public buildings and hospitals with their faces covered.

Earlier this year, the League, a coalition partner of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, proposed a narrower bill focused only on face coverings. It is unclear if the new, broader proposal will merge with that earlier draft.

ALSO READ: This Muslim Country Signs Major Deal, To Launch Flying Cars And Air Taxis Soon, Name Is…

First published on: Oct 10, 2025 11:09 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: burqa banhome-hero-pos-5italyniqab ban

RELATED News

Why Pakistan Has Suspended Internet And Sealed Roads In Islamabad, Rawalpindi: All You Need To Know
Swiss firm Ypsomed to build first U.S. plant, plans $200 million investment
BRIEF-Comtel Nextaly Transfers 10% Stake In Comtel To Cillinvest
Ahead Of Nobel Peace Prize, Donald Trump Makes Big Statement, Slams Obama, Says ‘They Gave It To Him For…’
US Issues Clarification On Media Reports Of Missile Sales To Pakistan, Says ‘The Sustainment Does Not Include…’

LATEST NEWS

India vs West Indies 2nd Test: What Is The Emotional Story Behind West Indies Team Wearing Black Armbands In Delhi?
TN TRB Admit Card 2025 Download Link Active: How to Download PG TRB Hall Ticket | Direct Link
IPL 2026 Auction Preview: Date, Rules And Star Countdown
Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 Crushes Saiyaara, Becomes 2025’s Second Biggest Blockbuster
Don’t Miss Out! LG Electronics IPO Allotment Updates: How To Check Your Share Allotment On NSE, BSE, And KFinTech As Investors Brace For Listing Results
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 10-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery FRIDAY Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM SOON – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
Posting on social media overnight linked to poor mental wellbeing
Reason Behind Varinder Singh Ghuman Death: Heart Attack Claims Punjabi Actor, Bodybuilder’s Life During Minor Bicep Surgery
Who Is Anderson Phillip? ‘Secret Weapon’ Unveiled Of West Indies Team
JENPAS UG 2025 Admit Card: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket at wbjeeb.nic.in
This Country Plans To Ban Burqa, Niqab At Public Places, Reason Is…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

This Country Plans To Ban Burqa, Niqab At Public Places, Reason Is…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

This Country Plans To Ban Burqa, Niqab At Public Places, Reason Is…
This Country Plans To Ban Burqa, Niqab At Public Places, Reason Is…
This Country Plans To Ban Burqa, Niqab At Public Places, Reason Is…
This Country Plans To Ban Burqa, Niqab At Public Places, Reason Is…

QUICK LINKS