This Country Plans To Ban Burqa, Niqab At Public Places, Reason Is…

Italy’s ruling party, Brothers of Italy, has announced plans to propose a law that would ban the wearing of burqas and niqabs in all public spaces across the country. The party says the move is aimed at fighting what it calls “Islamic separatism.”

Lawmaker Andrea Delmastro, one of the bill’s sponsors, said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that “religious freedom is sacred, but it must be exercised in the open, in full respect of our constitution and the principles of the Italian state.”

If passed, the law would make it illegal to wear garments that cover the face in public areas, schools, universities, shops, and offices. The burqa is a full-body covering that hides the eyes behind a mesh screen, while the niqab leaves the eyes visible. People who violate the law could face fines ranging from 300 to 3,000 euros ($350 to $3,500). The bill says the measure is intended to fight “religious radicalisation and religiously-motivated hatred.”

Italy would join over 20 countries that have some form of ban on full-face coverings. France became the first European country to impose a full burqa ban in 2011. Other countries with restrictions include Austria, Turkey, Tunisia, Sri Lanka, and Switzerland. The European Court of Human Rights has generally supported these bans, arguing that they can help preserve social cohesion. For example, in 2017, it upheld Belgium’s burqa ban.

Some Italian regions already have rules against face coverings. In 2015, Lombardy banned people from entering public buildings and hospitals with their faces covered.

Earlier this year, the League, a coalition partner of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, proposed a narrower bill focused only on face coverings. It is unclear if the new, broader proposal will merge with that earlier draft.

