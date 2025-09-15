THIS Country’s PM Backed 100,000 Protesters Who Halted Major Race Over Gaza

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Monday expressed his “deep admiration” for the pro-Palestinian protesters who forced the cancellation of the final stage of one of the world’s top cycling races over the weekend.

He also said Israel should be excluded from international sports events “as long as the barbarism continues” in Gaza, just as Russia was banned after invading Ukraine.

“Our position is clear: as long as these actions continue, neither Russia nor Israel should compete in international competitions,” Sánchez said.

What Happened at the Event?

The incident happened on Sunday during the Vuelta a España, one of the three biggest cycling races in the world. The final stage, planned to end with several laps around Madrid, was cut short nearly 60 kilometers before the finish. Around 100,000 protesters had gathered along the route to show anger at the participation of the Israel-Premier Tech team.

The team is a private outfit owned by Israeli-Canadian businessman Sylvan Adams, but it has often been praised by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for competing despite the protests. Demonstrators blocked roads and pushed down barriers in several areas. Police initially tried to intervene but later allowed the protest to continue peacefully.

Israel Mocks Spain

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar accused Sánchez of “encouraging protesters” and said his government was a “shame for Spain.” Spain’s main opposition, the conservative Popular Party, also attacked the government, claiming it had allowed “an international embarrassment broadcast worldwide.”

Spain’s Jewish community also criticized the prime minister’s words. The Federation of Jewish Communities of Spain (FCJE) said justifying violence was a “democratic setback” and a “serious threat to social cohesion.” The group urged authorities to stop such actions.

Spain Pushes for Ceasefire in Gaza

This was not the first protest. Demonstrations had disrupted the Vuelta throughout its three-week run. Spain has been one of the strongest critics in Europe of Israel’s war in Gaza, which began after the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. Last year, Spain officially recognized a Palestinian state.

Recently, the Spanish government announced new steps against Israel, including banning ships carrying fuel for the Israeli military from docking at Spanish ports.

Meanwhile, Spain’s Culture Minister Ernest Urtasun said the country should boycott next year’s Eurovision Song Contest if Israel is allowed to take part. Other European nations have also warned they may pull out.

Why is EU Undecided on Israel

European Union (EU) foreign ministers remain split on how to deal with Israel’s war in Gaza, even as calls grow for the bloc to take stronger action. The EU’s humanitarian aid chief urged them to respond in a way that reflects Europe’s “values and principles,” noting the huge destruction, hunger, and civilian deaths in Gaza.

Different countries have taken opposing sides. Spain and Ireland want the EU to put heavy pressure on Israel to stop its attacks, while Germany and Hungary prefer limited or no action. Spain’s Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said the EU is acting “too little, too late” and warned that inaction has achieved nothing. He promised to push for stronger steps at the meeting in Copenhagen.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas admitted she was “not very optimistic” and that no quick decisions would be made. “It shows that we are divided,” she said.

Also Read: Europe Talks, Gaza Starves: Why the EU Still Can’t Decide on Israel