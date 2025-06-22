Live Tv
This Is Day 624 For The Hostages": Gal Bamnolker Speaks From Tel Aviv As Israel-Iran War Escalates

This Is Day 624 For The Hostages”: Gal Bamnolker Speaks From Tel Aviv As Israel-Iran War Escalates

As the Israel-Iran conflict enters its 10th day, Tel Aviv resident Gal Bamnolker urges global focus on the 53 Israeli hostages still held by Hamas, calling their release a moral imperative amid escalating regional tensions

Protest For Hostages (Tel Aviv)
Protest For Hostages (Tel Aviv)

June 22, 2025

As the Israel-Iran conflict stretches into its tenth day, Tel Aviv resident Gal Bamnolker draws attention to a deeper humanitarian crisis: the continued captivity of 53 Israeli hostages held by Hamas since October 7.

“Today marks day 624,” she says, emphasizing that while the world watches a growing regional war, dozens remain trapped in Gaza’s tunnels under horrific conditions.

 “Securing their release remains an urgent and moral obligation,” she adds, underscoring the emotional weight many Israelis continue to carry.

From her home in Tel Aviv, Gal describes a sense of preparedness, not panic. “I feel secure and unafraid,” she tells News X, crediting the IDF and Air Force for neutralizing most rocket-launching bases and reducing incoming threats.

“Alerts still come, but they’re mostly intercepted. We have a shelter in our building. This is our reality.” Still, she points to Iran as the key factor that will decide how far the situation spirals.

“I do not feel fear,” she says calmly, “but the hostages are undoubtedly living in constant fear for their lives.”

The military escalation began after a classified IAEA report leaked in early June, alleging that Iran had enriched uranium to 90% purity—enough for nuclear weapons—and was actively developing warheads.

Just days later, on June 13, Israel launched its first direct strike on Iranian soil, hitting nuclear and IRGC sites. Iran responded with hundreds of ballistic missiles, including strikes on civilian areas such as Soroka Medical Center.

 Gal concludes with quiet conviction: “The world must not forget the hostages. While we rely on strength and readiness, they have nothing but hope.”

