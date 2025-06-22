‘This Is Day 624 for the Hostages’: Gal Bamnolker Speaks from Tel Aviv as Israel-Iran War Escalates

As the Israel-Iran conflict stretches into its tenth day, Tel Aviv resident Gal Bamnolker, while speaking during an exclusive conversation with NewsX, has drawn attention to a deeper humanitarian crisis: the continued captivity of 53 Israeli hostages held by Hamas since October 7. “Today marks day 624,” she said, emphasising that while the world watches a growing regional war, dozens remain trapped in Gaza’s tunnels under dire conditions. “Securing their release remains an urgent and moral obligation,” she added, underscoring the emotional weight many Israelis continue to carry.

“We Have a Shelter in Our Building. This Is Our Reality.”

From her home in Tel Aviv, Gal described a sense of preparedness, not panic. “I feel secure and unafraid,” she told News X, crediting the IDF and Air Force for neutralising most rocket-launching bases and reducing incoming threats. “Alerts still come, but they’re mostly intercepted. We have a shelter in our building. This is our reality.” Still, she pointed to Iran as the key factor that will decide how far the situation spirals. “I do not feel fear,” she said calmly, “but the hostages are undoubtedly living in constant fear for their lives.”

Military Escalation Began After IAEA Report on Iran’s Uranium Enrichment

The military escalation began after an IAEA report leaked in early June, suggesting that Iran had enriched uranium to 90% purity—enough for nuclear weapons—and was actively developing warheads. Just days later, on June 13, Israel launched its first direct strike on Iranian soil, hitting nuclear and The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) sites.

Tehran responded with hundreds of ballistic missiles, including strikes on civilian areas such as Soroka Medical Center. In her concluding remarks, Gal told NewsX, “The world must not forget the hostages. While we rely on strength and readiness, they have nothing but hope.”

US Strikes Iran’s Fordow Nuclear Facility

Meanwhile, in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the US used six Northrop Grumman-made B-2 Spirit bombers to drop a dozen GBU-57 A/B “bunker buster” bombs, also known as Massive Ordnance Penetrators (MOP), on Fordow, a key nuclear facility in Iran. A US official told CNN that a full payload of bombs was used in the attack.

Trump Issues Stern Warning to Iran

Following the strikes, US President Donald Trump addressed the nation and issued a stern warning to Iran. “There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we’ve witnessed over the last eight days,” Trump said from the White House on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force launched a fresh wave of airstrikes on military targets in western Iran in response to Iranian missile attacks that injured civilians in Israel.

he Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, “The IAF has begun a series of strikes toward military targets in western Iran. Additionally, this morning, the IAF struck missile launchers ready to launch toward Israeli territory and soldiers in the Iranian Armed Forces, and swiftly neutralised the launchers that launched missiles toward Israeli territory a short while ago.”

