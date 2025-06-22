Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas
Live TV
TRENDING |
gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas
Home > World > ‘This Is Day 624 for the Hostages’: Gal Bamnolker Speaks from Tel Aviv as Israel-Iran War Escalates

‘This Is Day 624 for the Hostages’: Gal Bamnolker Speaks from Tel Aviv as Israel-Iran War Escalates

As the Israel-Iran conflict enters its tenth day, Tel Aviv local Gal Bamnolker spoke with NewsX about the ongoing struggle of the 53 Israeli hostages held by Hamas since October 7, calling their release “an urgent and moral obligation.” Amid rocket alerts and civilian preparedness, Gal expressed a sense of security at home but pointed towards the fear endured by those still captive in Gaza.

As the Israel-Iran war intensifies, Tel Aviv resident Gal Bamnolker highlights the humanitarian crisis facing the 53 Israeli hostages still held by Hamas.
As the Israel-Iran war intensifies, Tel Aviv resident Gal Bamnolker highlights the humanitarian crisis facing the 53 Israeli hostages still held by Hamas. Meanwhile, US and Israeli forces are escalating strikes on Iran following reports of weapons-grade uranium enrichment.

Published By: Bryan Thomas
Last Updated: June 22, 2025 17:20:57 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

As the Israel-Iran conflict stretches into its tenth day, Tel Aviv resident Gal Bamnolker, while speaking during an exclusive conversation with NewsX, has drawn attention to a deeper humanitarian crisis: the continued captivity of 53 Israeli hostages held by Hamas since October 7. “Today marks day 624,” she said, emphasising that while the world watches a growing regional war, dozens remain trapped in Gaza’s tunnels under dire conditions. “Securing their release remains an urgent and moral obligation,” she added, underscoring the emotional weight many Israelis continue to carry.

“We Have a Shelter in Our Building. This Is Our Reality.”

From her home in Tel Aviv, Gal described a sense of preparedness, not panic. “I feel secure and unafraid,” she told News X, crediting the IDF and Air Force for neutralising most rocket-launching bases and reducing incoming threats. “Alerts still come, but they’re mostly intercepted. We have a shelter in our building. This is our reality.” Still, she pointed to Iran as the key factor that will decide how far the situation spirals. “I do not feel fear,” she said calmly, “but the hostages are undoubtedly living in constant fear for their lives.”

Military Escalation Began After IAEA Report on Iran’s Uranium Enrichment

The military escalation began after an IAEA report leaked in early June, suggesting that Iran had enriched uranium to 90% purity—enough for nuclear weapons—and was actively developing warheads. Just days later, on June 13, Israel launched its first direct strike on Iranian soil, hitting nuclear and The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) sites.

Tehran responded with hundreds of ballistic missiles, including strikes on civilian areas such as Soroka Medical Center. In her concluding remarks, Gal told NewsX, “The world must not forget the hostages. While we rely on strength and readiness, they have nothing but hope.”

ALSO READ: US Strikes Iran’s Nuclear Program: What Can Tehran Do Next After Washington’s Attacks? Explained In 5 Points

US Strikes Iran’s Fordow Nuclear Facility

Meanwhile, in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the US used six Northrop Grumman-made B-2 Spirit bombers to drop a dozen GBU-57 A/B “bunker buster” bombs, also known as Massive Ordnance Penetrators (MOP), on Fordow, a key nuclear facility in Iran. A US official told CNN that a full payload of bombs was used in the attack.

Trump Issues Stern Warning to Iran

Following the strikes, US President Donald Trump addressed the nation and issued a stern warning to Iran. “There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we’ve witnessed over the last eight days,” Trump said from the White House on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force launched a fresh wave of airstrikes on military targets in western Iran in response to Iranian missile attacks that injured civilians in Israel.

he Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, “The IAF has begun a series of strikes toward military targets in western Iran. Additionally, this morning, the IAF struck missile launchers ready to launch toward Israeli territory and soldiers in the Iranian Armed Forces, and swiftly neutralised the launchers that launched missiles toward Israeli territory a short while ago.”

ALSO READ: From Arab World to Europe: How World Powers Reacted to US Strikes on Iran

Tags: donald trumpfordow nuclear facilityidfiran’s uranium enrichmentisrael-iran tensionsisrael-iran war
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

NIA Confirms Pahalgam Attackers Were Pakistani Militants, Two Locals Arrested For Providing Shelter
POTUS Trump’s Decision To Unleash Airpower Makes A Mockery Of His Own Calls For Continuation Of Talks: Congress
Iran May Target US Bases in Iraq After Nuclear Strikes, Warns of Sleeper Cell Activation
Oil Prices Surge As U.S.-Israel Strikes On Iran Rattle Global Markets, Traders On Edge As Brent Crude Nears $80
Delhi Weather Alert Today: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Monsoon Nears, Heavy Rainfall Expected
Gold Prices Today: The Safe Asset Takes A Fall Amid Geopolitical Tensions, Silver Follows Suit- Check Rates In Your City
US Issues ‘Worldwide Travel Advisory,’ Warns Citizens Globally Amid Rising Tensions After Iran Airstrikes
Violence And Needle Spiking Cast Shadow Over France’s Fête De La Musique As 145 Victims Reported
Stock Market Today: Investors Stay Alert As Geopolitics Shape Trading Day, Sensex And Nifty Start Week In Red
‘They Must Be Punished’: Iran’s Supreme Leader Slams US-Israel Strikes, Warns of More Retaliation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?