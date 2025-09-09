This Is World’s Fastest Train, Speed Will Leave You Shocked, Check Where India’s Vande Bharat Express Stands

High-speed trains are changing the way people travel across the world. They make long journeys faster, more comfortable, and more convenient. From Japan’s famous Shinkansen to China’s Maglev and India’s Vande Bharat Express, these trains are one of the fastest in the world.

In India, the Vande Bharat Express has become the country’s fastest train, capable of touching 180 km/h, though it usually operates at 160 km/h. Meanwhile, several countries have developed advanced rail systems that regularly run above 300 km/h.

The world’s fastest train today is reportedly China’s Shanghai Maglev Train (SMT), also known as the Shanghai Transrapid. It can reach an incredible 460 km/h (286 mph) and connects Shanghai Pudong International Airport with the city center in just a few minutes.

China has also developed the Harmony (CRH) series, launched in 2007 with international cooperation. These trains, with speeds of up to 350 km/h, laid the groundwork for the next generation of Chinese high-speed trains.

China introduced the Fuxing series, the country’s first fully homegrown family of high-speed trains. Built by CRRC, the Fuxing models are designed to run between 350 and 400 km/h.

Germany’s ICE 3, developed by Siemens and Bombardier, has been running since 2000. Known for its comfort and efficiency, the ICE 3 connects German cities with neighbouring countries and operates at speeds up to 330 km/h.

France’s TGV was jointly developed by Alstom and SNCF. Originally designed with gas turbines, it was later converted to electricity after the 1973 oil crisis.

With countries like Spain, Italy, and Japan also expanding their high-speed rail networks, these super-fast trains are one of the best in the world.

