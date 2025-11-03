LIVE TV
Top 10 Most Polluted Cities in the World: Delhi Drops Out of the List – Check Its New Rank

The latest global air quality index shows a major shift — Delhi has dropped out of the list of the world’s top 10 most polluted cities for the first time in years. Experts attribute this improvement to stricter pollution controls, cleaner fuel adoption, and seasonal weather patterns. However, Delhi still faces challenges in maintaining long-term air quality as winter approaches.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 3, 2025 13:31:41 IST

Air pollution continues to be a critical issue for millions around the globe. In 2025, the 10 most polluted cities are all in Asia, mainly India and Pakistan, as well as cities in Central Asia and Africa. Pollution is due primarily to harmful gaseous emissions and tiny particles referred to as PM2.5, which can trigger and worsen poor health conditions such as respiratory distress and cardiovascular disease. 

Delhi Slips Out of the World’s Top 10 Polluted Cities

For only the second time in recent years, the air quality index (AQI) recorded in Delhi in 2025 was approximately 87, below the arbitrary and harmful threshold of 100, which is still unhealthy. While it is still rated unhealthy, the improvement in AQI ratings has allowed Delhi for the time being to drop out of the world’s ten most polluted cities, as reported prior to 2025. The AQI for Delhi is now rated perhaps 13 or lower, which is a significant improvement given control measures implemented by government agencies and recognition of the general public of the impacts of pollution.

For More Specifics Rankings 

The most polluted city in 2025 was Byrniihaut, India with an AQI of 133. Notable cities included Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Noida, India as part of the top ten. Also there were cities in Pakistan, including Lahore and Derai Ismail Khan, Karaganda in Kazahiktsan, and N’djamena, Chad as part of the world’s polluted cities. 

What is Causing Such Pollution?

Vehicle emissions, burning of coal and biomass, construction sites (resulting in dust), and seasonal crop burning by farmers are activities with the biggest contributors to pollution in these cities. Vehicle emissions and combustion activities release particulate matter and other toxic gases, such as PM2.5 into the air. PM2.5 is important because they can penetrate and enter through the lungs and into the bloodstream, thus leading to serious health effects.

Enhancing Air Quality

Cities such as Delhi have begun to put measures in place to combat urban pollution. This would include bans on the most polluting vehicles, promoting electric and cleaner fueled vehicles, planting trees, and managing construction dust. Public campaigns are also being used to encourage people openly not to be polluters by taking the bus as opposed to the car and not burning refuse. These have all helped to some degree but air pollution remains a significant challenge and will require ongoing effort.

This summary is based on current air quality rankings and publicly available environmental reports as of November 2025. Rankings and data may vary with updated measurements and local environmental changes.

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 1:31 PM IST
QUICK LINKS