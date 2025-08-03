Home > World > Trade and Nuclear: Pakistan Endorses Iran’s Atomic Goals Amid USD 8 Billion Business Deal

Trade and Nuclear: Pakistan Endorses Iran’s Atomic Goals Amid USD 8 Billion Business Deal

Pakistan backed Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear energy during President Pezeshkian’s visit, where both nations signed 12 cooperation deals. They agreed to boost trade to $8–10 billion annually and focus on key sectors like agriculture, energy, and logistics to strengthen ties.

Pakistan and Iran signed 12 deals to enhance bilateral business prospects
Pakistan and Iran signed 12 deals to enhance bilateral business prospects

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 3, 2025 20:26:00 IST

Pakistan stated it fully supports Iran’s right to construct nuclear technology for peaceful uses after both nations inked multiple deals to enhance partnership across several fields.

The discussion was held between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Pezeshkian is on a two-day tour to Pakistan.

Pakistani PM Sharif stated that Iran had the right to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, an issue at the heart of Iran’s ongoing tensions with the United States and Israel.

Pakistani Prime Minister Says Iran Wants to Acquire Nuclear Energy for Commercial Purpose

“Pakistan stands with Iran for the acquisition of peaceful nuclear power,” Mr. Sharif said. His comments come at a time of rising tensions between Iran and the US, a country that has designated Pakistan a “major non-NATO ally.” The US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June, and as a result, Tehran suspended cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Pakistani PM condemned “Israeli aggression” and supported Iran’s right to defend itself. He also condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza and urged Muslim countries and global community to take action against human rights violations in Gaza.

12 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements were inked which covered areas such as trade, agriculture, science and technology, culture, tourism, climate cooperation, maritime safety, and innovation.

Pakistan and Iran Look to Bolster Trade and Cooperation in Multiple Sectors

Strengthening bilateral trade is also a key aim and both agreed to raise trade volume to $8 billion annually, with a goal of eventually reaching $10 billion. During talks between Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan and Iranian Minister Mohammad Atabak, emphasis was placed on using geographical proximity, described as the “discount of distance”, to cut trade costs and delivery times.

Minister Khan proposed targeted trade delegations and closer ties between business chambers to expand market access. He also noted how regional models like ASEAN have succeeded in using neighborhood trade to their advantage.

Iranian Minister Atabak welcomed the idea of regular business-to-business (B2B) events and noted traders in both countries were ready to move forward if governments ensured smooth facilitation.

The two sides will now focus on key sectors such as livestock, agriculture, energy, logistics, and services for future collaboration.

Also Read: Iran’s President Pezeshkian Arrives In Pakistan Amid West Asia Tensions: Know What’s On Agenda

Tags: iranNuclearpakistantrade

RELATED News

Australia’s East Sees Rare Snow, Storms and Flooding in ‘Unusual’ Weather Event
Israel’s Ben-Gvir Says He Prayed at Al-Aqsa – Why the Mosque Remains a Flashpoint in the Middle East
‘Tactical Pause’ or Death Trap? 62 Palestinians Killed by Israel Amid Gaza Hunger Crisis
US Justice Department Pushes for Voter Data from 19 States – Here’s What We Know
Edge of Space From Agra: 80-year-old Indian Origin Man Arvi Bahal Flies Aboard Blue Origin

LATEST NEWS

Lando Norris Wins The Hungarian Grand Prix 2025!
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Begins: Mohanlal’s New Look Steals The Show | Full Contestant List Inside And Where to Watch
Twin Voter IDs? Tejashwi Yadav in Election Commission’s Crosshairs
School Assembly News Headlines August 3, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates: Prisoner No 15528: Former MP Prajwal Revanna Assigned Prisoner Number And Other News Updates
Red Bull’s Season Over? Max Verstappen Declares No More Wins!
Trade and Nuclear: Pakistan Endorses Iran’s Atomic Goals Amid USD 8 Billion Business Deal
Who Is Karishma Kotak? WCL Anchor Gets Awkward On LIVE TV After Owner Tells ‘I’m Going To Propose To You’
Tejashwi Yadav Asked By The EC To Hand Over The Voter Card For Probe
Ruben Amorim vs Sir Alex Ferguson: Who Will Last Longer?
Dinesh Karthik’s Uncontrollable Joy: Watch DK Struggle To Contain Celebration After Mohammed Siraj Crashes Crawley’s Stumps
Trade and Nuclear: Pakistan Endorses Iran’s Atomic Goals Amid USD 8 Billion Business Deal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trade and Nuclear: Pakistan Endorses Iran’s Atomic Goals Amid USD 8 Billion Business Deal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trade and Nuclear: Pakistan Endorses Iran’s Atomic Goals Amid USD 8 Billion Business Deal
Trade and Nuclear: Pakistan Endorses Iran’s Atomic Goals Amid USD 8 Billion Business Deal
Trade and Nuclear: Pakistan Endorses Iran’s Atomic Goals Amid USD 8 Billion Business Deal
Trade and Nuclear: Pakistan Endorses Iran’s Atomic Goals Amid USD 8 Billion Business Deal

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?