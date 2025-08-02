Home > World > Iran’s President Pezeshkian Arrives In Pakistan Amid West Asia Tensions: Know What’s On Agenda

Pakistan’s Foreign Office stated that during his stay, Pezeshkian will meet with his Pakistani counterpart, President Asif Ali Zardari. Reports suggest that delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif may also be held. Notably, this is Dr Pezeshkian's first official visit to Pakistan as the President of Iran.

Published: August 2, 2025 16:58:07 IST

Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Pakistan on Saturday for a two-day visit. This visit comes after the invitation of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Pezeshkian arrived in Pakistan, where he was accompanied by a high-level delegation including the Foreign Minister of Iran, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, senior ministers, and other high-ranking officials, according to reports. Pakistan’s Foreign Office stated that during his stay, Pezeshkian will meet with his Pakistani counterpart, President Asif Ali Zardari.

Reports suggest that delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif may also be held. Notably, this is Dr Pezeshkian’s first official visit to Pakistan as the President of Iran.

What is the significance of this visit?

This crucial visit is taking place after the 12-day Iran-Israel war.

The Iranian president will travel to Islamabad. He will reportedly attend meetings with Pakistan’s civil and military leaders, including the President, Prime Minister, and the Army Chief.

He is also set to visit the Mausoleum of Poet Dr Muhammad Allama Iqbal in Lahore, according to reports.

Strengthening bilateral relations, which span political, economic, religious, and cultural dimensions, might be the top agenda of this visit.

Additionally, the Israel-Hamas war may also be one of the topics of discussion.

During the Indian-Pakistan conflict, Iran offered to be a mediator. Iran’s Foreign Minister travelled to both New Delhi and Islamabad to prevent the situation from escalating. Later, a ceasefire was reached between the two nations.

