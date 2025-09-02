Trump Announces To Award Rudy Giuliani With The America’s Highest Civilian Honor

In the latest development, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that Rudy Giuliani will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the country’s highest civilian honor.

Trump praised Giuliani as “the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City” and “an equally great American Patriot.”

The announcement came shortly after Giuliani’s hospitalization following a car accident. Trump’s message ended with his political slogan, “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” Supporters of Giuliani welcomed the news as recognition of his service to the country.

Giuliani Hospitalized After Car Accident

Rudy Giuliani, 81, suffered serious injuries in a car accident in New Hampshire on August 30. Officials reported that a 19-year-old driver crashed into Giuliani’s vehicle, causing him to sustain a fractured thoracic vertebrae, deep lacerations, and several other injuries.

Rudy was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital and remained under medical care for several days. His family confirmed that he is recovering but will require further medical support. The accident has drawn national attention, especially in light of Trump’s announcement about the award.

Legal Battles Surround Giuliani in Recent Years

Rudy has faced multiple legal challenges in recent years. He served as Trump’s personal attorney during the 2020 election and launched a legal campaign to dispute the results in states where Trump lost.

Courts rejected his claims, and Giuliani later faced lawsuits for defamation. He also encountered criminal charges connected to his efforts to overturn the election outcome. Despite the controversies, Giuliani continues to remain active in politics and media. Trump’s decision to award him the Medal of Freedom highlights the loyalty between the two political figures.

Who is Rudy Giuliani?

Rudy Giuliani is best known as the former Mayor of New York City, serving from 1994 to 2001. He earned national recognition for his leadership during the September 11, 2001 terror attacks, when he coordinated emergency responses and became a prominent figure in the city’s recovery.

Before his tenure as mayor, Giuliani worked as a federal prosecutor and U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, where he gained a reputation for targeting organized crime. In later years, he became a close ally of Donald Trump and served as his legal advisor.

