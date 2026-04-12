LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Islamabad talks and chennai super kings Iran Revolutionary Guards Asha Bhosle driving iran us ceasefire defence news Bengal elections 2026 Assembly Elections 2026 China Iran Chris Christie claims donald trump Islamabad talks and chennai super kings Iran Revolutionary Guards Asha Bhosle driving iran us ceasefire defence news Bengal elections 2026 Assembly Elections 2026 China Iran Chris Christie claims donald trump Islamabad talks and chennai super kings Iran Revolutionary Guards Asha Bhosle driving iran us ceasefire defence news Bengal elections 2026 Assembly Elections 2026 China Iran Chris Christie claims donald trump Islamabad talks and chennai super kings Iran Revolutionary Guards Asha Bhosle driving iran us ceasefire defence news Bengal elections 2026 Assembly Elections 2026 China Iran Chris Christie claims
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Islamabad talks and chennai super kings Iran Revolutionary Guards Asha Bhosle driving iran us ceasefire defence news Bengal elections 2026 Assembly Elections 2026 China Iran Chris Christie claims donald trump Islamabad talks and chennai super kings Iran Revolutionary Guards Asha Bhosle driving iran us ceasefire defence news Bengal elections 2026 Assembly Elections 2026 China Iran Chris Christie claims donald trump Islamabad talks and chennai super kings Iran Revolutionary Guards Asha Bhosle driving iran us ceasefire defence news Bengal elections 2026 Assembly Elections 2026 China Iran Chris Christie claims donald trump Islamabad talks and chennai super kings Iran Revolutionary Guards Asha Bhosle driving iran us ceasefire defence news Bengal elections 2026 Assembly Elections 2026 China Iran Chris Christie claims
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Trump Booed At A Live Event? Viral Videos Question Crowd Reaction As JD Vance Confirms Iran Peace Talks Collapse After 21-Hour Negotiations

Trump Booed At A Live Event? Viral Videos Question Crowd Reaction As JD Vance Confirms Iran Peace Talks Collapse After 21-Hour Negotiations

Viral Videos from a live event in Miami showed Donald Trump receiving a mixed, possibly muted crowd reaction, sparking debate online over whether he was booed.

Trump Booed At A Live Event? (Image Credit: X)
Trump Booed At A Live Event? (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: April 12, 2026 09:07:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Trump Booed At A Live Event? Viral Videos Question Crowd Reaction As JD Vance Confirms Iran Peace Talks Collapse After 21-Hour Negotiations

Donald Trump attended UFC 327, in Miami on Saturday, where some videos circulating on the internet showed the audience booing as he made an entrance into the arena. Social media posts included clips of the former president walking into the facility, where users have accused the former president of playing loud music to cover up negative reactions. Although the sound in most of these videos is inconclusive, some of the posts indicated that the reception was less enthusiastic and muted than it was when he first attended such events.

Trump Booed At A Live Event? Watch Viral Video

The viral clips created a spiral of reactions on the Internet, with people arguing whether the response of the crowd meant that people had changed their minds. Others said that the boos can be easily heard over the noise in the background, and others said that the response appeared to be ambivalent, not largely negative. A news page dedicated to the fight also contributed, saying the general audience reaction to Trump arrival was not as boisterous as it normally was without explicitly stating the audience was booing. The event immediately turned into a hash tag and people viewed it through a political prism in the environment of increased tension in the United States.




The progress came as a significant diplomatic blow abroad as JD Vance said in Islamabad that the US and Iran talks had died unsuccessful after almost 21 hours of discussions. Although there was some improvement on the main issues, Vance admitted that the end goal was not achieved and the result was bad news to Iran and not Washington. The combination of Trump being on the spot and the negotiation not going through created more online speculation with some people connecting the two events with what is going on in the larger political and diplomatic issues that the US administration is grappling with.

Also Read: ‘Chosen Not To Accept…’: JD Vance Says Iran Rejected Washington’s Conditions In Islamabad Talks, US Delegation To Return Without A Deal

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-4miami eventtrump booedTrump Booed ufc 327trump booed ufc 327 viral videotrump booed viral videotrump ufc eventufc 327viral videos

RELATED News

‘Chosen Not To Accept…’: JD Vance Says Iran Rejected Washington’s Conditions In Islamabad Talks, US Delegation To Return Without A Deal

US-Iran War Peace Talks: No Breakthrough In Negotiations, Islamabad Talks Extended For Another Day After 15 Hours Of Discussions

US Intelligence Indicates China Preparing Weapons Shipment To Iran, CNN Reports

Russia vs Ukraine: Easter Ceasefire Drama Escalates Amid Serious Allegations and Big Claims Against Each Other

US-Iran Talks In Pakistan: Strait Of Hormuz Crisis And Ceasefire Tensions Dominate High-Stakes Negotiations

LATEST NEWS

Who Won Yesterday’s IPL 2026 Match Between CSK and DC? — Sanju Samson’s Fireworks, Shivam Dube’s Cameo Help Chennai Super Kings Beat Delhi Capitals

Varuthini Ekadashi 2026: When Is Ekadashi 13 or 14 April? Correct Date, Puja Timings, Rituals, Vrat Katha, and More

12 April 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know Your Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

PSL 2026 Points Table After Hyderabad Kingsmen Beat Karachi Kings: Check Latest Standings On April 11 — HYDK, KRK, PSZ, LQ, QTG, RWP, MS, ISU

US-Iran Talks In Pakistan: Strait Of Hormuz Crisis And Ceasefire Tensions Dominate High-Stakes Negotiations

IPL 2026 Points Table After CSK Registers First Win Against DC — Check Latest Standings on April 11 — CSK, DC, SRH, PBKS, GT, KKR, RCB, LSG, RR, MI

US Navy Moves to Secure Strait of Hormuz, Begins Process to Clear Sea Mines

IPL 2026: Sanju Samson And Jamie Overton Star As CSK Notch First Home Win After 6 Losses, Beat DC By 23 Runs

ISL 2025-26: Late Drama Sees East Bengal Secure 3-1 Victory Over Chennaiyin FC

CSK vs DC, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Joins KL Rahul In Unique List With Maiden Century For Chennai Super Kings

Trump Booed At A Live Event? Viral Videos Question Crowd Reaction As JD Vance Confirms Iran Peace Talks Collapse After 21-Hour Negotiations

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump Booed At A Live Event? Viral Videos Question Crowd Reaction As JD Vance Confirms Iran Peace Talks Collapse After 21-Hour Negotiations

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump Booed At A Live Event? Viral Videos Question Crowd Reaction As JD Vance Confirms Iran Peace Talks Collapse After 21-Hour Negotiations
Trump Booed At A Live Event? Viral Videos Question Crowd Reaction As JD Vance Confirms Iran Peace Talks Collapse After 21-Hour Negotiations
Trump Booed At A Live Event? Viral Videos Question Crowd Reaction As JD Vance Confirms Iran Peace Talks Collapse After 21-Hour Negotiations
Trump Booed At A Live Event? Viral Videos Question Crowd Reaction As JD Vance Confirms Iran Peace Talks Collapse After 21-Hour Negotiations

QUICK LINKS