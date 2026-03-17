Trump Questions Mojtaba Khamenei’s Whereabouts, Nobody Has Seen Him, Raising Health Speculation In Iran

Trump Questions Health and Whereabouts of Iran’s Supreme Leader

US President Donald Trump on Monday raised questions about the health and public visibility of Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. Noting that Khamenei has not appeared publicly for some time, Trump highlighted widespread speculation surrounding the leader’s condition.

“A lot of people are saying that he’s badly disfigured. They’re saying that he lost one leg, and he’s been hurt very badly. Other people are saying he’s dead,” Trump said, emphasizing the variety of reports circulating about Khamenei.

He further pointed out that the Iranian leader’s absence has fueled uncertainty: “Nobody’s saying he’s 100 per cent healthy. He hasn’t spoken because the Ayatollah would sit and he’d spew hate from a form of a throne… We don’t know if he’s dead or not. I will say this: nobody’s seen him, which is unusual.”

These remarks come amid growing tensions between the United States and Iran, following weeks of military confrontations and ongoing diplomatic pressure. In a recent NBC News interview, Trump reiterated hearing reports that Iran’s new supreme leader “is not alive,” while stressing that Washington is not ready to accept Tehran’s proposed peace deal terms.

“Iran wants to make a deal, and I don’t want to make it because the terms aren’t good enough yet,” he said. He added that any agreement must be “very solid,” with a key condition being that Iran fully abandons its nuclear ambitions, though he declined to elaborate further.

US Officials Suggest Khamenei May Be Injured

Commenting on Khamenei’s absence, Trump stated, “I don’t know if he’s even alive. So far, nobody’s been able to show him.” While acknowledging reports of the leader’s death as “a rumour,” he added, “I’m hearing he’s not alive, and if he is, he should do something very smart for his country, and that’s surrender.”

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth echoed these views, suggesting the younger Khamenei was “wounded and likely disfigured” following recent strikes. Hegseth also described a recent written statement from the leader as “a weak one,” claiming that the Iranian head of state is “scared,” “injured,” and “lacks legitimacy.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s Supreme Leader appointed former Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps commander Mohsen Rezaei as his military adviser, according to Al Jazeera citing Mehr News Agency.

All Inputs From ANI.

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