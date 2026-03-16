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Home > World > ‘Everything Destroyed Except Oil Pipes’: Donald Trump Makes Explosive Claim After Massive US Strike On Kharg Island

‘Everything Destroyed Except Oil Pipes’: Donald Trump Makes Explosive Claim After Massive US Strike On Kharg Island

Donald Trump revealed the US targeted military systems on Kharg Island but deliberately spared oil pipelines and docks. The strike aimed to weaken Iran’s defenses while preserving key energy infrastructure and avoiding a global oil supply shock.

Donald Trump Says US Destroyed Kharg Island Military Base But Spared Oil Facilities In Strategic Iran Strike
Donald Trump Says US Destroyed Kharg Island Military Base But Spared Oil Facilities In Strategic Iran Strike

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 16, 2026 23:21:35 IST

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‘Everything Destroyed Except Oil Pipes’: Donald Trump Makes Explosive Claim After Massive US Strike On Kharg Island

President Donald Trump provided details about a military mission that aimed to attack the Iranian installation located at Kharg Island, which serves as an important center for the country’s energy operations.

The President described the offensive as a complete destruction of the island’s military base and operational systems, yet he made a deliberate decision to protect the area’s essential oil facilities.

The administration created a “maximum pressure” strategy that functions as an economic battle until it reaches the point of complete financial collapse according to its design.

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Infrastructure Preservation

The authorities decided to execute their plan by avoiding the energy pathways that operate through Kharg Island. The United States maintains its special advantage by using existing infrastructure, which includes pipes and docks that handle 90 percent of Iran’s oil shipments.

President Trump explained that military forces could destroy the facilities within “five minutes’ notice,” but maintaining their operational status enables Iran to restore its economy under alternate conditions.

The targeted approach seeks to achieve “precision strike” outcomes, which aim to disable defensive systems while attacking “ports, docks, and hideouts” through methods that prevent both a worldwide energy emergency and complete destruction of the nation’s long-term operational capacity.

Regional Deterrence

The current security situation in the Persian Gulf has undergone major changes because of these strikes, which forced regional nations to change their security operations.

The U.S. used United Arab Emirates (UAE) facilities to conduct its operations, according to Iranian claims, which demonstrate the complex nature of regional alliance networks. Iranian armed forces declared their response to the destruction of 90 military targets through direct strikes against their energy facilities, which would result in attacks on foreign oil companies working in the area.

The atmospheric tension demonstrates how the island functions as the “crown jewel” of Iranian exports while serving as the main site for military conflicts between Washington and Tehran.

Also Read: Tehran Denies Wanting A Ceasefire, Warns Trump It Will Fight ‘As Long As It Takes,’ Escalating Global Tensions

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 11:21 PM IST
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Tags: donald trumpIran oil exportsKharg Island strikeus-iran tensions

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‘Everything Destroyed Except Oil Pipes’: Donald Trump Makes Explosive Claim After Massive US Strike On Kharg Island

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‘Everything Destroyed Except Oil Pipes’: Donald Trump Makes Explosive Claim After Massive US Strike On Kharg Island

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‘Everything Destroyed Except Oil Pipes’: Donald Trump Makes Explosive Claim After Massive US Strike On Kharg Island
‘Everything Destroyed Except Oil Pipes’: Donald Trump Makes Explosive Claim After Massive US Strike On Kharg Island
‘Everything Destroyed Except Oil Pipes’: Donald Trump Makes Explosive Claim After Massive US Strike On Kharg Island
‘Everything Destroyed Except Oil Pipes’: Donald Trump Makes Explosive Claim After Massive US Strike On Kharg Island

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