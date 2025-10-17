LIVE TV
Trump says his administration is working on lowering beef prices

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 17, 2025 02:24:49 IST

WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that his administration was working to lower the price of beef in the country. "We are working on beef, and I think we have a deal on beef," Trump told reporters at the White House. The price of beef is "higher than we want it, and that's going to be coming down pretty soon too. We did something," Trump added, without elaborating. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Costas Pitas; Writing by Ismail Shakil, Editing by Franklin Paul)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 2:24 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
